The Jesus Lizard Announce First Album in Over Two Decades

(Speakeasy) the Jesus Lizard, undeniably one of the most iconic and influential bands to emerge in the late 20th century, return with Rack, their first new album since 1998's Blue, on Sept. 13 via Ipecac Recordings.
A preview of the 11-song album arrives today with the release of "Hide & Seek," a track David Yow describes as "a perky ditty about a witch who can't behave, and it's got nearly as many hooks as a Mike Tyson fight." An accompanying video captures the foursome of Duane Denison, Mac McNeilly, David Wm. Sims, and Yow as they recorded the "ditty" with Producer Paul Allen at Nashville's Audio Eagle Studio.
"There are definitely some references to the past," Denison says, in reference to the album, adding, "but it's more as a point of departure: We don't stay there."
the Jesus Lizard reconvened in 2009 for a finite number of shows, and have spent the intervening years as both friends in close contact with one another, and touring bandmates. "We literally only made the record because we thought it would be fun to make the record," Sims shares. With McNeilly highlighting the strong relationship amongst the musicians: "We are bonded by the music we make, and also by the respect we have for each other."
The band has also announced a slate of new tour dates, stretching well in to 2025, with more performances to come:
June 6 Nashville, TN Third Man Records SOLD OUT
June 8 Pomona, CA No Values
June 9 Garden Grove, CA Garden Amp
September 7 Raleigh, NC Hopscotch Music Festival
October 13 Las Vegas, NV Best Friends Forever Music Festival
October 31 Dallas, TX Longhorn Ballroom
November 1 Austin, TX TBA
December 9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
December 11 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
December 12 Boston, MA Roadrunner
December 13 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
December 14 Washington, DC Black Cat
December 18 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
January 7 Glasgow, UK QMU
January 8 Manchester, UK Academy 2
January 9 Leeds, UK Brudnell Social Club
January 10 Bristol, UK The Fleece
January 11 London, UK Electric Ballroom
January 12 Brighton, UK Concorde 2
January 14 Belfast, UK The Limelight
January 15 Dublin, IE Button Factory
May 2 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern
May 3 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
May 5 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
May 8 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
May 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
