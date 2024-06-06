Pete Townshend Live In Concert 1985-2001' Box Set Announced

(FunHouse) UMe is proud to announce 'Pete Townshend Live In Concert 1985-2001' an expanded 14-CD Box Set and digital set featuring seven long-out-of-print live albums by Pete Townshend.

Newly remastered by Jon Astley, the set gathers together for the first time all of the live solo recordings that were only available via Pete Townshend's website, Eel Pie. All of the albums have been out of print for two decades.

The box set features expanded deluxe packaging in a CD sized box with new art by longtime Townshend collaborator Richard Evans, sleeve notes by band archivist Matt Kent, a new exclusive Pete Townshend interview, and rare photos and memorabilia in a hard-backed book.

The live shows included in the box set are Pete Townshend's Deep End, live at Brixton Academy in London recorded on November 1 & 2, 1985 featuring David Gilmour from Pink Floyd on guitar, a live full rendition of Pete's album 'Psychoderelict' and more recorded at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, 7th August 1993 during Pete's only full solo tour, an intimate show from The Fillmore in San Francisco on April, 30, 1996 around the time of his first solo compilation album 'CoolWalkingSmoothTalkingStraightSmokingFireStoking', Pete returned to his old stomping ground for the first time in 30 years with Live At The Shepherd's Bush Empire November 9, 1998, there are also as two nights at London's Sadlers Wells Theatre, usually home to ballet and modern dance shows, presenting music from 'Life House', it was the only time a full 'Life House' show has been attempted and the only times some of those songs were ever performed and finally, two shows from La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, where the 'Tommy' musical first ran, on June 22 & 23, 2001.

The shows included in this boxset were all previously released online through Pete's company, Eel Pie, there was only one run of each CD, and they all quickly became collector's items. While Townshend has often performed short solo sets for charitable reasons for, amongst others, Amnesty International, The Prince's Trust and Pete's own Double O charity which helps victims of domestic abuse and those suffering from addiction, full solo shows have been few and far between. When Pete has put on an entire solo show, the setlists have been picked from his own output, specific Who songs, and cover versions of artists who have influenced him over the years.

Speaking of performing solo or performing with a band that wasn't The Who Pete Townshend said "I always have too much to do, too much responsibility, and not enough time. I have to live enough life to provide me with inspiration and context for my songs, I have to then spend enough time in my home studio finessing songs so they feel worthy of my band (The Who), then I have to re-record them with that band, then speak eloquently about them to the media, justifying my creative divergences, then I must tour endlessly behind the new music, continuing to celebrate the old stuff as well, and then start all over again. The idea that I would do all that for The Who and then do it for myself as well is simply plain insane. And yet for a while I tried. It didn't go well. One career is enough."

As Who & Townshend archivist Matt Kent puts it "When Pete Townshend plays a solo show it isn't just a concert, it is an EVENT. These CDs represent just how good these events are."

PETE TOWNSHEND

LIVE IN CONCERT 1985-2001

DISC ONE: Brixton Academy 1 & 2 November 1985

Mary Anne With The Shaky Hand

Won't Get Fooled Again

A Little Is Enough

Secondhand Love

That's Alright Mama

Behind Blue Eyes

The Shout

Harlem Shuffle

Barefootin'

After The Fire

Love On The Air

Midnight Lover

Blue Light

I Put A Spell On You

I'm One

DISC TWO: Brixton Academy 1 & 2 November 1985

Driftin'

Magic Bus

Save It For Later

Eyesight To The Blind

Walkin'

Stop Hurting People

The Sea Refuses No River

Boogie Stop Shuffle

Face The Face

Pinball Wizard

Give Blood

Night Train

DISC THREE: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, New York 7 August 1993

Intro

English Boy

Meher Baba M3

Let's Get Pretentious

Meher Baba M4 [Signal Box]

Early Morning Dreams

I Want That Thing

Intro : Outlive The Dinosaur

Outlive The Dinosaur

Gridlife

Flame [Demo]

Now And Then

I Am Afraid

Gridlife 2

Don't Try To Make Me Real

Intro : Predictable

Predictable

Flame

Meher Baba M5 [Vivaldi]

Fake It

Intro : Now And Then [Reprise]

Now And Then [Reprise]

Baba O'Riley [Demo]

English Boy [Reprise]

DISC FOUR: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, New York 7 August 1993

Pinball Wizard / See Me Feel Me / Listening To You

Let My Love Open The Door

Rough Boys

Behind Blue Eyes

The Kids Are Alright

Keep Me Turning

Eminence Front

A Little Is Enough

You Better You Bet

Face The Face

Won't Get Fooled Again / Let's See Action

Magic Bus

DISC FIVE: Fillmore 30 April 1996

Let My Love Open The Door

English Boy

Drowned

The Shout

I Put A Spell On You

Cut My Hair

Sheraton Gibson

I'm One

Heart To Hang Onto

Parvardigar

A Legal Matter

DISC SIX: Fillmore 30 April 1996

A Friend Is A Friend

I Am An Animal

All Shall Be Well

Slit Skirts

Eyesight To The Blind

Driftin' Blues

Now And Then

Rough Boys

I'm A Boy

Magic Bus

DISC SEVEN: The Empire 9 November 1998

On The Road Again

A Little Is Enough

Pinball Wizard

Drowned

Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

You Better You Bet

Behind Blue Eyes

Baby Don't You Do It

English Boy

Three Steps To Heaven

Mary Anne With The Shaky Hand

Sheraton Gibson

Substitute

I Am An Animal

North Country Girl

DISC EIGHT: The Empire 9 November 1998

(She's A) Sensation

A Friend Is A Friend

Now And Then

Let My Love Open The Door

Who Are You

The Kids Are Alright

Acid Queen

Won't Get Fooled Again

Magic Bus

I'm One

DISC NINE: Live Sadler's Wells 2000 Recorded live 25 & 26 February 2000

One Note

Purcell (Quick Movement)

Teenage Wasteland

TIme Is Passing

Love Ain't For Keeping

Goin' Mobile

Greyhound Girl

Tragedy

Mary

I Don't Even Know Myself

Bargain

Gettin' In Tune

Pure And Easy

Baba O'Riley - Orchestral

DISC TEN: Live Sadler's Wells 2000 Recorded live 25 & 26 February 2000

Baba O'Riley

Hinterland Rag

Behind Blue Eyes

Let's See Action

Sister Disco

Relay

Who Are You

Join Together

Won't Get Fooled Again

Tragedy Explained

The Song Is Over

Can You Help The One You Really Love?

DISC ELEVEN: La Jolla Playhouse 22 June 2001

Pinball Wizard

Let My Love Open The Door

Heart To Hang Onto

Cut My Hair

Slit Skirts

Drowned

Greyhound Girl

Tattoo

The Sea Refuses No River

DISC TWELVE: La Jolla Playhouse 22 June 2001

Saint James Infirmary

Eminence Front

Won't Get Fooled Again

Behind Blue Eyes

Won't Get Fooled Again (Electric)

DISC THIRTEEN: La Jolla Playhouse 23 June 2001

Pinball Wizard

Let My Love Open The Door

Heart To Hang Onto

Cut My Hair

Slit Skirts

Drowned

Greyhound Girl

Tattoo

Collings

Eminence Front

DISC FOURTEEN: La Jolla Playhouse 23 June 2001

Sheraton Gibson

Won't Get Fooled Again

I'm One

Behind Blue Eyes

Driftin' Blues

Eyesight To The Blind

Won't Get Fooled Again (Electric)

Related Stories

The Who Release Deluxe Editions Of 'Who's Next' - 'Life House'

Pete Townshend Launching Half Speed Mastered Limited Edition Reissues

Pete Townshend In The Studio For 'Empty Glass' Anniversary

News > Pete Townshend