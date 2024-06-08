Fireball Ministry's 'Their Rock Is Not Our Rock' Going Vinyl

(Purple Sage) Fireball Ministry are set to reissue their 2005 album "Their Rock Is Not Our Rock" on August 9th via Ripple Music as part of their "Beneath The Desert Floor" vinyl series.

Fireball Ministry's third album, 2005's "Their Rock Is Not Our Rock" was recorded at Dave Grohl's 606 West studio, and like their previous album, produced by genre legend Nick Raskulinecz (Rush, Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains). The album lineup is James A Rota II on guitars and vocals, Emily J Burton on guitars and backing vocals, Johny Chow (Stone Sour) on bass and John Oreshnick on drums. The album features the song "The Broken" - which appeared in 'WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2006' the video game - and won the band an appearance on "Last Call with Carson Daly" as well as support slots with CKY, Opeth, Clutch and Bam Margera's Viva La Bands tour.

Founded by James A. Rota II (The Company Band, Dream Widow), Emily J. Burton (Black Sabbitch), Scott Reeder (ex-Kyuss, The Obsessed) and John Oreshnick, Fireball Ministry has truth and rock n' roll valor imprinted in their DNA, with a mixture of East Coast and Midwestern roots stirred into their California melting pot. From the outset, the band has aggressively steered clear of pretension. They move ever forward with a clear focus on bottom-heavy tunes, channeling timeless hard rock without falling into the traps of mere imitation or novelty.

As such, they have earned the respect of many fellow artists and a legion of dedicated fans has built in their wake, and today, Ripple Music is proud to deliver some high-class heaviness from the mighty Californian foursome through the exclusive reissue of some of their most iconic material!

"Their Rock Is Not Our Rock" will be reissued on limited Cherry Marble Red vinyl, Midnight Black vinyl on August 9th, with preorders available now via Ripple Music.

