Singled Out: Patti Spadaro Band's Glass Shatters

Patti Spadaro Band just released their new single "Glass Shatters" and to celebrate we asked Lead guitarist, singer and songwriter Patti Spadaro to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Glass Shatters" is about coming together and moving beyond limits. I began writing "Glass Shatters" in the winter of 2020-2021. I remember sitting by the TV and watching the swearing in of our first female Vice President. I was so excited to finally be represented in the second highest seat of our government. I wanted to celebrate! I wanted us all to stand up and celebrate this historic moment together. This was a true moment of progress. We still have a long way to go, and I'm hopeful that if we "keep rising up, never giving up" that progress will continue. So, I wrote a song, a rallying cry, to unite women from all walks of life, celebrate our progress and keep moving forward.

When I was a student at Musician's Institute in Hollywood, I was one of 3 female guitar students with about 700 guys. Talk about feeling like an outsider! I felt like I didn't fit in, and I had to work harder to prove myself. Later, I was a full-time Mom for several years. That's a tough job. Rewarding, but tough. Stay-at-home parents deserve recognition. Women's voices are important. All our voices are important. Respecting women can only improve our society.

Glass shatters features five women's voices, harmonizing and weaving around each other. What a blast that was to record. Anne Celedonia plays keys and I play all the guitar parts on the recording. It was so fun to let loose and improvise and create all those guitar lead parts. Collaborating with drummer and recording engineer Eric Kurtzrock and bassist Ryan Black was a lot of fun too. Everyone brought something special and unique to the song. Uniting, collaborating, and working together to create something meaningful - that's what it's all about.

