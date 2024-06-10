Mick Mars Singer's Band B.O.A. Releasing Debut Single and Video

Breath Of Ashes (B.O.A.) led by singer and lead guitarist Brion Gamboa, who best known for his vocals on Motley Crue icon Mick Mars solo debut "The Other Side Of Mars", has announced the release of their new single from their forthcoming debut album.

They sent over the following details: Although newly formed, Breath Of Ashes is composed of four seasoned and accomplished musicians whose names are already familiar to most. B.O.A. is Brion Gamboa(Mick Mars, Hollywood Blvd), Martin Motnik(Accept), Chase Lacombe(Kerosene Shores) and Maxx Blois-Rosetti(Pretty Tied Up).

This collaboration has created an energetic "super-group" of sorts that delivers a melodically dynamic but heavy band, easily crossing genres from Nu-Metal to mainstream Hard Rock.

June 22nd, 2024 marks the release of the premier Single "Soul Divide", the first of 10 tracks to be included on B.O.A.'s debut album "Unconstricted". Slated to release in the spring of 2025, The record is packed full of hard-hitting grooves, ethereal melodies and chunky hooks atop a bed of deep and meaningful lyrics.

This powerful high energy song is accompanied by a "Cinematic" style music video with an epic twist. Closely mirroring the lyrics of the song, the film grants us a birds-eye view into our villainous lead character's journey of choice, redemption and eventual escape. Is it possible to eradicate the soul from a lifetime of darkness in one night?

"The song just has too much story for a basic video. It needed a movie! So that's what we did." Explained Gamboa. "It was a bit ambitious but in the end, well worth the work".

