Riot Fest 2024 Lineup And Detials Announced

(Western Publicity) Riot Fest, the iconic annual punk rock and alternative music festival, is excited to announce its 2024 lineup, along with the introduction of an innovative new world, and a venue change, now with parking! This year's festival will take place at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, from September 20-22nd, featuring 90+ bands over 3-days, and will feature RiotLand, an immersive "Choose Your Own Adventure" world that promises to elevate the festival experience to new heights.

Introducing RiotLand: A "Choose Your Own Adventure" Experience.

RiotLand is set to transform Riot Fest into an interactive, choose your own adventure where attendees can explore and engage with various themed areas and activities. While the activation experiences will change from day to night, RiotLand is a place where you can escape from the real world and be yourself. A fully interactive site will be unveiled in the coming weeks, but here is a sneak peek of what's to come:

Q101 Radio Tower: A nostalgic tribute to an iconic radio station, featuring live broadcasts and unique photo opportunities. At night, there's a new fiesta in the making as we speak. It's out at the Moontower, full kegs, everybody's going to be there, you ought to go.

NOFX World: A stage and area dedicated to celebrating the music and legacy of NOFX, joined by their friends and fans alike, led by the ringmaster, named Fat Mike, to take you into the night.

Cabaret Metro Stage: A nod to the legendary Chicago venue, Metro, where many Riot Fest alum cut their teeth long before headlining the festival.

AAA Stage: If you know, you know, and that means you were probably lucky enough to be there. AAA was a warehouse venue where Riot Fest hosted many secret shows in the earlier days of the festival. You probably weren't there the first time, but you won't want to miss it again.

House of Law: Courthouse by day, OZ nightclub at night. RiotLand's only gay punk and dance club that only opens at night.

Kevin Smith Tribute Zones:

Quick Stop: An immersive re-creation of the famous convenience store from "Clerks."

Cretin Prairie Center: An area inspired by the film "Mallrats," featuring themed activities and surprises. Who knows, you may end up on Truth or Mate on Riot Fest's #2 channel, RFTV.

Casino: Yes, a casino, and it's real. Are you feeling lucky? Not gambling advice, but I'm guessing if you poll the Riot Fest attendees...most would tell you to just put it all on black.

World's Largest Festival Bar: Fly in Mr. Guinness as Riot Fest attempts to unofficially break the world record

Butter Stamos: Is he made out of rubber or is he made out of stone? Did you know there is at least one Butter Stamos tattoo out there?

Nihilist Arby's: We thought about not even including this one because it doesn't even matter. Nothing matters. Eat Arby's.

Riot Fest will also feature fan-favorites from years past including the Wedding Chapel (You can get legally married at RiotLand), the Riot Pop!! Skate Ramp, free arcade games from Logan Arcade, Professor Pizza, the world's largest touring rock-n-roll circus freak show Hellzapoppin Circus, mini golf, and all of your favorite bands playing at the same time.

Riot Fest 2024 Lineup

Riot Fest 2024 boasts a stellar lineup of top-tier punk, rock, and alternative artists, including:

Headliners:

Friday brings the return of hometown favorites, Fall Out Boy, making their first appearance at the festival since they first reunited at 2013's edition.

Saturday brings indie rock favorites, Beck and a very rare performance from Pavement.

Closing out the festival on Sunday is a force that cannot be reckoned with - a reunion performance by metal legends, Slayer!

NOFX will be performing all three days of the festival as Riot Fest bids them a final farewell surrounded by many of their peers and contemporaries like Pennywise, Descendents, and Circle Jerks.

Notable Acts: Filling out the stacked lineup is a wide array of bands spanning decades and genres. Festival attendees will be treated with sets from the likes of St. Vincent, Rob Zombie, The Offspring (performing Smash), Sublime (w/ Jakob Nowell, Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson), Bright Eyes, a rare performance from Dr. Dog (who retired from full-time touring in 2021), Manchester Orchestra (performing Cope), Public Enemy's reunion, The Marley Brothers featuring Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian performing a Bob Marley set. Something Corporate will play their first Chicago show since 2010. Laura Jane Grace teams up with Catbite to play an Operation Ivy set, and Michael C. Hall (of Dexter and Six Feet Under fame) hits the stage with his band Princess Goes, performing synth-driven goth pop. Festival favorites Taking Back Sunday and GWAR will return in 2024!

Full album plays this year are The Offspring playing "Smash", Manchester Orchestra playing "Cope" and Mastodon performing their classic, "Leviathan".

2-Day and 3-Day Passes are available.

Full Riot Fest Band Line-up:

Action/Adventure

ALL

Basement

Beach Bunny

Beck

Bright Eyes

Brutus

Buzzcocks

Circle Jerks

Clutch

Cobra Skulls

Codefendants

Cursive

Cypress Hill

D.O.A.

Descendents

Dillinger Four

Doom Scroll

Dr. Dog

Drug Church

Face To Face

Fall Out Boy

Fiddlehead

Games We Play

GEL

Get Dead

GWAR

HEALTH

Heart Attack Man

Home Front

Hot Mulligan

Huge Euge

Jack Kays

Jhariah

L.S.Dunes

Lagwagon

Lamb Of God

Laura Jane Grace + Catbite

Liquid Mike

Lord of the Lost

Loveless

Manchester Orchestra

Mastodon

Nekrogoblikon

New Found Glory

NOFX

Oliver Tree

Pavement

Pennywise

Pixel Grip

Poison The Well

Polaris

Princess Goes

Public Enemy

Rival Sons

Rob Zombie

Saxsquatch

Sincere Engineer

Sir Chloe

Slaughter Beach, Dog

Slayer

Something Corporate

Souls of Mischief

Spiritual Cramp

Spoon

SPRINTS

St. Vincent

State Champs

Strung Out

Sublime

Suicidal Tendencies

Sum 41

Sunami

Sweet Pill

Swingin' Utters

Taking Back Sunday

The Aces

The Armed

The Chisel

The Dead Milkmen

The Defiant

The Dickies

The Exploited

The Hives

The Lawrence Arms

The Marleys (Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian)

The Mysterines

The Offspring

The Vandals

The Warning

Tierra Whack

Tornillo

Urethane

Verboten

Waxahatchee

Winona Fighter

Zheani

