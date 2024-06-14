Vertical Horizon Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Everything You Want' Album

(ABC) Back in 1999, Vertical Horizon had the album everyone wanted and June 15 marks the 25th anniversary of their multi-Platinum Everything You Want, which features the smash hits "Everything You Want," "The Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning)" and "You're A God."

The band is celebrating the anniversary with a new repress of the original record on translucent orange vinyl, which is available now on the band's official website. "Everything You Want" reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (where it stayed for 41 weeks), as well as #1 on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart, it was Billboard's Most Played Single of 2000, and the video currently has over 18 million views on YouTube and continues to be a Rock radio and playlist staple today.

Founder/singer/guitarist/songwriter Matt Scannell, who did weekly live acoustic performances and Q&As throughout the pandemic on his social media pages, wouldn't miss out on another great opportunity to interact with fans especially on such a special day. The worldwide "Vertical Horizon's 'Everything You Want' 25th Anniversary Celebration!" will commence on Saturday, June 15 at 12pm PT/3pm ET exclusively on the band's YouTube page.

"Everything You Want changed our lives forever," proclaims Scannell. "It has given us a long-lasting career and introduced us to generations of friends and supporters. On the one hand, it's hard to believe it's been 25 years, but on the other we've had quite a journey and each step along the way is filled with memories of how these songs have impacted peoples' lives around the world. It's a privilege to be able to celebrate the record this year with the people who have brought it into their hearts."

To commemorate the occasion, the band-Matt Scannell, Ron LaVella (drums/percussion/vocals), Mark Pacificar (bass/vocals), John Wesley (guitar/vocals)--is hitting the road this summer on Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket's co-headlining tour that kicks off August 1 in Oshkosh, WI at the Leach Amphitheater as part of the Waterfest Concert Series. Tickets and VIP packages for each show, as well as merchandise and the band's albums (in digital and CD formats) can be found on the band's official website.

"We've had so much fun touring with our dear friends Gin Blossoms in the past," says Scannell, "and we're thrilled to be invited back out on the road with them again this summer. It will also be wonderful to finally play shows with Toad the Wet Sprocket after so many years of loving their music."

In addition to their never-ending schedule of headlining and summer tour dates, Vertical Horizon continues their decades-long dedication to performing for thousands of servicemen and servicewomen in all aspects of the military throughout the U.S. and overseas with concerts in Alaska, Guam, Kuwait, and everywhere in between.

Vertical Horizon was founded in the early '90s, but it was seven years before Matt Scannell's songs became the radio hits that brought the popular grassroots band to national attention. They had released three albums independently (There And Back Again, Running On Ice, and Live Stages) and toured extensively before signing with RCA Records in 1998. In 1999, they released their breakout album, Everything You Want, which went on to sell more than two million copies thanks to the breakout single of the title track "Everything You Want," which enabled the band to carve out a page in the annals of music history as the band continued to garner further radio attention with "You're a God" (#4 on Billboard's Adult Chart) and "Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning)." In 2005, "Best I Ever Had" became a Top 10 Billboard "Hot Country Songs" chart hit for country star Gary Allan. Their most recent album, The Lost Mile, was independently released in February 2018 on Scannell's Outfall Records label.

Headlining:

Fri 7/26 Pittsburgh, PA Hartwood Acres Amphitheater

Sat 7/27 Kankakee, IL Merchant Street Music Fest

With Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket:

Thu 8/1 Oshkosh, WI Leach Amphitheater/Waterfest Concert Series

Fri 8/2 La Vista, NE The Astro

Sat 8/3 Mankato, MN Vetter Stone Amphitheater

Mon 8/5 Grand Rapids, MI Meijer Gardens

Wed 8/7 Cleveland Heights, OH Cain Park Evans Amphitheater

Fri 8/9 Arcadia, WI Ashley For The Arts (Vertical Horizon only)

Sat 8/10 Reynoldsburg, OH Tomato Festival (Vertical Horizon only)

Sun 8/11 Lewiston, NY Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

Tue 8/13 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre

Thu 8/15 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Fri 8/16 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Sat 8/17 Sugar Hill, GA The Bowl at Sugar Hill

Sun 8/18 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at the Heights

Tue 8/20 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Thu 8/22 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion

Fri 8/23 Middlefield, CT Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort

Sat 8/24 Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Fair

With "Creed - Summer Of '99 And Beyond Festival":

Sat 8/31 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater

Related Stories

News > Vertical Horizon