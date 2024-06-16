Singled Out: Rory Taillon's Hatchet

Alternative indie folk singer Rory Taillon (pronounced Tay-lawn) just released his new single "Hatchet" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Hatchet was born out of my frustrations with the social obligation to accept toxic behaviour from people in your life and the crushing anxiety of having to spend time with said people. I struggle with the expectation to accept abuse from someone or their patterns of destructive, toxic actions simply because they are family or because the onus is placed on everyone else due to the offending individual refusing to work on their issues. I grew tired of "burying the hatchet" over and over again and what the anticipation for the behaviour to happen again was doing to my own happiness and struggles with mental health. Letting go of the obligation to someone who causes anguish and misery can be incredibly freeing while also being really difficult because it is not what is expected in most cases, especially in a family dynamic.

Recording this song was a lot of fun. I used some new-to-me effects when crafting the sound. The main guitar has a great flange effect on it to give it a spacey/airy and almost psychedelic feel. The main riff of the song has both an octave pedal and a lovely tremolo effect. The octave pedal gave the guitar line such a chunky bottom end tone that I loved right away because it became so striking, but not over powering. One challenge that I had recording Hatchet was that because I was playing guitar, singing and playing the kick drum during the takes, I was finding turning the flange effect pedal off to be difficult while not losing a beat on the drum. My partner Julie graciously offered to control the pedal for me during the recording so she is credited as "Flange Control" on the record's liner notes.

