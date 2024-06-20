Guitar Hero Marcus Nand Shares 'Make A Little Time'

The Traveler album promo The Traveler album promo

(Glass Onyon) Internationally renowned guitar player Marcus Nand is thrilled to announce the release of his brand new single "Make A Little Time," the latest offering from his forthcoming solo album, The Traveler. Born in the UK and raised in Spain, Marcus Nand's musical journey has been deeply influenced by his diverse background in flamenco guitar, blues, and rock. His unique blend of styles has earned him acclaim in projects such as the metal band Freak Of Nature, featuring White Lion singer Mike Tramp, and the world music-influenced rock band Ziroq, alongside famed David Bowie bassist Carmine Rojas.

Released on the heels of the album's first single, the propulsive rocker "Long Way Down," "Make A Little Time" slows things down for a mid-tempo track that gives Nand plenty of space to showcase his tasteful guitar playing. It also highlights Nand's powerful, soulful vocals, which demonstrate the incredible amount of passion and love Nand pours into his music.

Speaking about the album as a whole, Nand says, "The Traveler is definitely a very musical guitar album - but not as you'd expect. There are lots of textures and depth to the guitars and I was careful in making sure they created an atmosphere and supported the vocals. A lot of care went into the writing, production and the vocals because I wanted every element to be strong and sound like a great 'band' - which I think it does!"

The Traveler is a testament to Nand's exceptional talent and dedication, with each track composed or co-written by Nand himself. The album features guest appearances by Nand's former bandmates Tramp and Rojas as well as Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and others, who add a rich layer of collaboration to the project.

Marcus Nand's The Traveler is more than just an album; it is a musical odyssey that invites listeners to embark on a journey through Nand's diverse influences and experiences. Look for it on CD, vinyl and digital starting August 2!

Related Stories

News > Marcus Nand