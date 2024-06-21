Singled Out: earthtone9's Navison Record

British rockers earthtone9 just released their new album 'In Resonance Nexus' and to celebrate we asked vocalist Karl Middleton to tell us about the track "Navison Record". Here is the story:

When I heard an early demo of this song I was really struck by the claustrophobic, chaotic and intense feel of the music. At the time I was living in Detroit, Michigan, 5000 miles from my friends and family in the UK and my mother and father were both in cancer treatment. I listened to the instrumental demo a lot purely as a fan and enthusiast but wasn't in the right head space to write music.

Fast forward a year or two, my mother is no longer with us and we're in the middle of the COVID era. We were writing music its own sake, with no sense of whether it would see the light of day, to help us stay as sane as possible in a crazy time.

The lyrics are a commentary about the descent into polarization, simplification, absolute certainty and tribalism felt totemic of the general direction a world struggling to reconcile the decentralization of information. I channeled into the vocal performance the sense of desperation, turmoil and confusion I was experiencing when I first heard the song.

The song is such a statement of intent that we felt it was a perfect lead track to show the world what earthtone9 is about in 2024.

The title of the song is a corruption of one of the themes in the book House of Leaves. This is a reflection of the song subject matter, the book deals with reality and fiction, unreality and madness.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

