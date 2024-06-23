Tracy Bonham Reveals Cancer Diagnosis and Shares New Single

(Reybee) Formerly an indie rock darling, Tracy Bonham is now using her life experience and classical violin and piano training to expand her musical palette. However, her new single, "Whether You Fall" isn't quite new. She explains, "This song initially appeared on my 2005 album "blink the brightest" (Rounder/Zoe). It has been a fan favorite ever since the original recording was placed in the Showtime series and soundtrack for The L Word. The lyrics are as relevant now as they were then, even more." A song about resilience and recovery, time has given it more depth and relevance in her life.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in January and recently came out of a very protracted divorce and depression and that took a lot out of me," she explains. In her exclusive story in PEOPLE, Tracy opens up about the challenges that have befallen her in recent years, unveiling that these obstacles have given her "an opportunity to turn inward."

She tells the magazine that "Whether You Fall" is "a deeply powerful and uplifting song about taking the hits in life and getting back up." Tracy adds, "This song is a call for me to come out of the darkness and to not let it take me down. I am a fighter. I am a survivor. I am incredibly resilient. I have made strides to make my life better and I am in a much better place because of my resilience, and because of the supportive people I am surrounded by. "This song was written two decades ago, for friends and family, about engaging in life again after falling down, specifically after 9/11 and my mom's cancer diagnosis. This time, this particular arrangement and recording of ;Whether You Fall'... this one's for me."

ecorded at Applehead Recording in Woodstock, NY, "Whether You Fall (2024)" is given new life, featuring Rene Hart on Bass, Alvester Garnett on drums, Steve Cardenas on guitar, Olivier Manchon on violin, and Clara Kennedy on cello, while Tracy plays piano and sings. Following previous single "Damn The Sky (For Being Too Wide)," which also featured Hart and Garnett, the new "Whether You Fall" shows Tracy's continued exploration of melding contemporary jazz sensibilities with her trademark passionate singer/songwriter roots to create musical alchemy.

"I have been playing with a phenomenal rhythm section for the past two or three years: Rene Hart on upright bass and Alvester Garnett on drums," Tracy says. "These two players come from a jazz background, and they are incredibly deep musicians and human beings. This has influenced me, my sound, and my new music greatly. The new arrangement of this song has a maturity and a sense of wholeness to it, like, I have grown up in the musical world allowing myself to relax and enjoy the results of coming into alignment with who I truly am. One can also hear my reconnection to my classical training and my love for classical music with beautiful violin melodies and string parts that weave in between the incredible rhythm section's heavy groove especially during the outro of the song. Alvester takes it to a new level when he lets loose during the repetitive chord changes making it a jumping off point from the hypnotic back and forth to a rock drummer's dream. I have been told that the outro is reminiscent of Radiohead's "OK Computer" and I am totally fine with that. I have loved that band since the beginning."

Following the resounding success of her collaboration with her hometown of Oregon's Eugene Ballet, Tracy has added a handful of shows this summer that kicks off with MIlwaukee's Summerfest on June 27th and moves eastward to a Brooklyn event at NYC's iconic Archway in DUMBO..

TOUR DATES:

6/27 Summerfest, Uline Warehouse Stage - Milwaukee, WI (7:30pm)

6/29 Hey, Nonny - Chicago, IL

6/30 The Icehouse - Minneapolis, MN

7/6 Maverick Saturday Nights - Woodstock, NY

7/27 Live recording pre-release party at Applehead Recording- Woodstock, NY

7/29 Maverick Family Saturdays - Woodstock, NY

8/8 Live at the Archway, DUMBO Archway - Brooklyn NY

