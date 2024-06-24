The Chris Slade Timeline Announce New Album 'Timescape'

(MBM) The Chris Slade Timeline announce their new album "Timescape" will be released worldwide on July 19th. "Timescape" contains completely original new tracks and some of Chris Slade's favorite covers.

"Metal" Tim Henderson from BraveWords Records, "The legendary Chris Slade continues to leave us thunderstruck as he reinvents the rock world with a unique proggy orchestral vision of intense magnitude. To put it simply, the drummer still means business nearly 60 years into his remarkable music career."

Speaking about "Timescape", Chris Slade said, "I am delighted to join BraveWords Records headed up by my old associate Brian Adams to release our new The Chris Slade Timeline album of completely original new tracks and some of our favorite covers. I hope you will listen to and enjoy this latest offering of new music to all fans of TIMELINE and all fans from my past musical career."

