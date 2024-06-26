Annihilator Have Very Special Livestream This Weekend

(MD) Annihilator have announced that they will play a special livestream show this Saturday, June 29th featuring Stu Block on vocals (honoring the late Randy Rampage), where they will be play the entire Alice In Hell record PLUS some more greatest hits, a bonus Alice documentary and never-seen before stuff!
"Alice In Hell", Annihilator's debut album, was released 1989 and was the first record on Roadrunner Records to go "GOLD"! 17 studio records, millions in sales, over 30 tours with bands like Judas Priest, Pantera and many more & countless headline festival appearances, Annihilator have never stopped.
35 years onwards, this influential Heavy Metal/Thrash band celebrates it's 1st offering by giving you an intimate and spooky performance, Live in the UK. Tickets are available here
