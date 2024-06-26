.

Annihilator Have Very Special Livestream This Weekend

06-26-2024

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Annihilator Have Very Special Livestream This Weekend

(MD) Annihilator have announced that they will play a special livestream show this Saturday, June 29th featuring Stu Block on vocals (honoring the late Randy Rampage), where they will be play the entire Alice In Hell record PLUS some more greatest hits, a bonus Alice documentary and never-seen before stuff!

"Alice In Hell", Annihilator's debut album, was released 1989 and was the first record on Roadrunner Records to go "GOLD"! 17 studio records, millions in sales, over 30 tours with bands like Judas Priest, Pantera and many more & countless headline festival appearances, Annihilator have never stopped.

35 years onwards, this influential Heavy Metal/Thrash band celebrates it's 1st offering by giving you an intimate and spooky performance, Live in the UK. Tickets are available here

Related Stories
Annihilator Have Very Special Livestream This Weekend

More Annihilator News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced- Eagles Add Even More Dates To Sphere Residency- more

Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death- Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour- Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49- more

Day In Country

Bailey Zimmerman Releasing Summer Anthem 'New To Country'- Gavin DeGraw Reimagines Debut Album 'Chariot'- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024

Black Country Communion - V

Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise

Latest News

Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced

Eagles Add Even More Dates To Sphere Residency

The Rolling Stones To Debut On Roblox

Foster The People Stream New Song 'Take Me Back'

Memphis May Fire 'Paralyzed' With 'Chaotic' Follow-Up

Budderside 'Ain't Alright' In New Video

Exodus Announce The Battle of '24' North American Tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Release Limited Edition 'Frogs' 7 Inch