Singled Out: Black Note Graffiti's The Place You Lie

Heavy rockers Black Note Graffiti recently released their new single and music video "The Place You Lie", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"The Place You Lie" begins with a musical sparring between Ricardo's guttural guitar versus Kurt's thunderous toms. While the intro is syncopated, it hints at the anthemic chorus as it leads into the verse. Ricardo marries his influence of The Mars Volta's "L'Via L'Viaquez" and Nirvana's "Very Ape" for this song, initially paying homage in the working title "Extremely Monkey". As we dance between verse and chorus, the song completely turns on its head during the bridge. Time signatures and tempos collide as we crescendo to the fever pitch conclusion, segueing back into a wall of vocals that immerse the listener beneath a blanket of bellicose chorus.
Lyrically, "The Place You Lie" explores the enduring difficulties after conquering internal struggles, such as psychological warfare, addiction, and trauma. Despite achieving equilibrium, all is thrown into question as we struggle with past behaviors, especially when presented with adversity. The song's aim is to motivate individuals during these persistent struggles, giving hope when it seems the least accessible. It urges the listener to cast aside their counterproductive thoughts and behaviors to utilize mindfulness as the transformative journey.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death- Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour- Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49- more
Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America- Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Thomas Rhett Going Vegas For Special Four Night Run- Lainey Wilson Celebrating July 4th With '4x4xU' Release- Zach Bryan- more
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death
Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour
Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49
Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Limp Bizkit
Bright Eyes Deliver 'Bells and Whistles' To Announce New Album
Felicity Deliver 'Nights In Your Bed'
The Rolling Stones Classics Getting Punk Makeovers
Brant Bjork Trio Returns With 'Once Upon A Time In The Desert'