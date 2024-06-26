.

Velvet Rouge Challenge The Over-Sexualization of Women In Music With 'Shattered'

06-26-2024

Velvet Rouge Challenge The Over-Sexualization of Women In Music With 'Shattered'

(The Syndicate) Indie Rock Trio Velvet Rouge released "Shattered" with an accompanying music video from their self-titled EP due July 26. Zo first captured the hearts of millions during her time on NBC's The Voice, where her raw talent and emotional depth propelled her to success on Team Blake! As she transitioned from the bright lights of television to the demanding reality of the music industry, she quickly discovered that not everything was as glamorous as it seemed.

"The music industry can be incredibly tough, especially for women," Zo says. "There's a constant pressure to conform to certain standards, to fit into a mold that often emphasizes appearance over talent that screams unauthentic. The over-sexualization of women in the industry is something that needs to change, and that's why 'Shattered' is so important to me."

Zo's story became a beacon of hope for aspiring musicians everywhere. Her rise to stardom is a reminder that no matter how many times the world tries to bring you down, you have the power, to create, and to shatter the expectations of others. "It's a reminder that true strength comes from staying true to yourself," she concludes.

