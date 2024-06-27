Elliott Smith Heaven Adores You Coming To Select Movie Theaters

(Kayos) Celebrating the film's 10th anniversary, Mercury Studios is re-releasing the acclaimed feature documentary Heaven Adores You in select theaters beginning August 6th.

Heaven Adores You explores the life and music of singer/songwriter Elliott Smith. The film includes excerpts from previously unreleased and unfinished songs along with his best-known tracks such as the Academy Award nominated "Miss Misery," "Happiness," "Son Of Sam," and "Waltz #2."

Nickolas Rossi, director of the 2014 film, states about the beloved singer and songwriter, "Ten years ago, our film's worldwide run at festivals and eventual wide release touched audiences and fans on five continents, serving as an homage to Elliott Smith's unmatched musical legacy. As time has passed, his influence on music and his significance as a cultural icon have only deepened, warranting a renewed spotlight on his life and work."

Heaven Adores You is an intimate, meditative inquiry that showcases Smith's rise to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s, a promising career that was cut short by his untimely death at the age of 34 in 2003. By threading his music through the dense yet often isolating landscapes of the three major cities he lived in: Portland, New York & Los Angeles, Heaven Adores You takes an affectionate and absorbing look at the work of a truly genuine talent and presents an earnest review of the singer's prolific songwriting and the impact it continues to have on fans, friends, and fellow musicians.

Producers Jeremiah Gurzi, Kevin Moyer, and Marc Smolowitz said, "Over the past decade, we've witnessed an explosion of creativity in the documentary field and an increase in the number of powerful documentaries that help us understand complex artists and their narratives. With our work on HEAVEN ADORES YOU, we always sought to offer global audiences that sort of enduring love letter to a great artist."

They added, "Our upcoming 10th anniversary re-release will offer Smith's established fans a chance to reconnect with his musical genius and introduce his music and life story to an entirely new generation of listeners. We are especially proud to be sharing our film again in cinemas on August 6th, 2024, which would have been Elliott Smith's 55th birthday."

Director Rossi has also created a new trailer to celebrate the film's release, which includes previously unreleased material.

