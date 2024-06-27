Pentagram Reveal New Lineup

(Purple Sage) Doom metal pioneers Pentagram reveal a brand new lineup for their upcoming new album and tours. The band has recently signed to Heavy Psych Sounds for the reissue of their "Review Your Choices" and "Sub-Basement" albums as well as the long-awaited follow-up to their 2015 full-length "Curious Volume".

A new chapter dawns on the mighty Pentagram, and the modern lore unfolds with the arrival of an electrifying new lineup. Around legendary frontman and band founder Bobby Liebling comes the melodic power of guitarist Tony Reed - known for fronting Seattle rock stalwarts Mos Generator as well as producing and engineering some of the modern heavy scene's cornerstone releases from Electric Wizard to Blues Pills - and the sheer grooves of bassist Scooter Haslip, also of Mos Generator and former Saltine. The new lineup is rounded out by scene heavyweight and internationally renowned drummer Henry Vasquez of Saint Vitus, Spirit Caravan, The Skull/Legion Of Doom and Sourvein.

Recently signed to European powerhouse Heavy Psych Sounds Records, Pentagram is currently entering the studio, poised to usher in a bold era with a new album and tours that will see the band traveling to distant ends of the globe.

The band's return to the States will be elevated by a headline performance at Levitation 2024 on November 3rd in Austin, TX. The night's stage will be honored by a live resurrection of hometown legends The Sword.

Pentagram is set to reissue the "Review Your Choices" and "Sub-Basement" albums (originally released in 1999 and 2001 via Black Widow Records) in a fully remastered version engineered by Tony Reed, with preorders starting on July 2nd

