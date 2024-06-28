UFO Legend Launches Moggs Motel With 'Apple Pie' Video

(Glass Onyon) For the last 50+ years, Phil Mogg has had one job: frontman for one of the greatest rock bands to ever grace the stage, the kings of British classic rock, UFO! That job has taken the London-born singer to just about every country on Earth, performing before hundreds of thousands of fans and riding the highs of chart success with singles such as "Doctor Doctor," "Lights Out," and "Only You Can Rock Me."

Now, at an age when most artists would be hanging it up, Mogg has just announced the launching of a brand new venture, Moggs Motel, and a new full-length album to mark the next chapter in the historic career of this British superstar. Moggs Motel is everything a Phil Mogg and UFO fan could hope for in a new album: stellar songwriting, slick production, courtesy of bassist Tony Newtown, and unmatched musicianship, including guitar from UFO alumni Neil Carter alongside guitarist Tommy Gentry and drummer Joe Lazarus!

For proof, just check out the album's first single, a dynamic blast of pure rock fury, complete with harmonizing guitar solos and heavy atmospherics. At the center of it all remains that unmistakable Mogg voice, a powerhouse of passion and melody that pushes its way to the front of the track. The accompanying music video makes it abundantly clear that Mogg is far from ready to call it quits as an artist.

Mogg himself declares, "'Apple Pie' is the first track off the Moggs Motel extravaganza. It concerns the quest for a piece of the pie, namely 'Apple' because I would like a nice large creamy slice this time around. This track was conjured up towards the end of the COVID lockdown. This was our first get together as a team, and a very jolly affair it was too - so enjoy the ride and get a bite... not a nibble please."

