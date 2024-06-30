Singled Out: Carsex's Crooked Canvas

Long Beach, Ca rockers Carsex recently released their brand new single and video "Crooked Canvas" and to celebrate they tell us about the track and visual. Here is the story:

Singer Nigel Burk said of the song: "Crooked Canvas' is about the metaphorical wool being pulled over people's eyes and the blind, general consumption of what's being put forth. Whether it's politics, religion, what shoes to buy, which pill will make your d**k bigger. It's about consumerism at its finest and my distaste for it.

Bassist Jeremy Schott said of the visual: The music video was shot by our pals Brad Walther and Jason Lazo at Big Walrus Productions in Long Beach. We worked with them on our last video for "Your Generation". We shot the video on a church set, keeping with the theme of the song being about the public being told how to think and what to consume - and blindly doing so. Steven Burhoe of Plague Productions edited the video.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

More Carsex News