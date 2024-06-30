Sting Fuels Fantastic Negrito's 'Undefeated Eyes'

(Big Hassle Media) 3x GRAMMY Award-winner Fantastic Negrito has united with 17x GRAMMY Award-winning legend Sting for the deeply soulful new single, "Undefeated Eyes," available now via his own Storefront Records.
Fantastic Negrito's first release since last year's acclaimed Grandfather Courage, "Undefeated Eyes" was recorded in 2020, just days before COVID lockdown policies went into effect. The two iconic artists spent the day together in Fantastic Negrito's West Oakland studio, their distinctive voices perfectly complementing each other as they tell an elegantly gritty yet full-of-life tale of misplaced trust and the sometimes low points of relationships.
Fantastic Negrito has confirmed a truly epic international tour schedule, including a shared stage with Sting at Nieuwpoort, Belgium's upcoming Beach Festival on Friday, July 19. For complete details, please visit www.fantasticnegrito.com/tour.
FANTASTIC NEGRITO - WORLD TOUR 2024
JULY
4 - Cazorla, Spain - Blues Cazorla
6 - Monforte D'Alba, Italy - Auditorium Horszowski
7 - Chiusi Scalo, Italy - Lars Rock
8 - Benvignante, Italy - Delizia Estense Di Benvignante
11 - Udine, Italy - Castello Di Udine
12 - Sarroch, Italy - Sa_Rock Festival
14 - Vienna, Austria - Flucc Wanne
16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
19 - Nieuwpoort, Belgium - Beach Festival
20 - Lugano, Switzerland - Blues To Bop Festival
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten
23 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
26 - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Cambridge Folk Festival
28 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Music Festival
AUGUST
8 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival
13 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
15 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
16-18 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bear Creek Folk Fest
20 - Memphis, TN - Grind City Brewing Co.
21 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live At The Moody Theater
23 - Dillon, C) - Dillon Amphitheater
24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater
26 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Plaza
29 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
30 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
31 - Dallas, TX - The Black Academy Of Arts And Letters
SEPTEMBER
7 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk Tavern
12 - Venice, CA - The Venice West
OCTOBER
29 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall
31 - Manchester, United Kingdom - The Blues Kitchen Manchester
NOVEMBER
3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Hotelik Gdanska
5 - Berlin, Germany - Quasimodo
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher
10 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret Scene
13 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
15 - Paris, France - La Cigale
18 - Villeurbanne, France - Transbordeur
