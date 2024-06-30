Sting Fuels Fantastic Negrito's 'Undefeated Eyes'

3x GRAMMY Award-winner Fantastic Negrito has united with 17x GRAMMY Award-winning legend Sting for the deeply soulful new single, "Undefeated Eyes," available now via his own Storefront Records.

Fantastic Negrito's first release since last year's acclaimed Grandfather Courage, "Undefeated Eyes" was recorded in 2020, just days before COVID lockdown policies went into effect. The two iconic artists spent the day together in Fantastic Negrito's West Oakland studio, their distinctive voices perfectly complementing each other as they tell an elegantly gritty yet full-of-life tale of misplaced trust and the sometimes low points of relationships.

Fantastic Negrito has confirmed a truly epic international tour schedule, including a shared stage with Sting at Nieuwpoort, Belgium's upcoming Beach Festival on Friday, July 19. For complete details, please visit www.fantasticnegrito.com/tour.

FANTASTIC NEGRITO - WORLD TOUR 2024

JULY

4 - Cazorla, Spain - Blues Cazorla

6 - Monforte D'Alba, Italy - Auditorium Horszowski

7 - Chiusi Scalo, Italy - Lars Rock

8 - Benvignante, Italy - Delizia Estense Di Benvignante

11 - Udine, Italy - Castello Di Udine

12 - Sarroch, Italy - Sa_Rock Festival

14 - Vienna, Austria - Flucc Wanne

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

19 - Nieuwpoort, Belgium - Beach Festival

20 - Lugano, Switzerland - Blues To Bop Festival

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten

23 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

26 - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Cambridge Folk Festival

28 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Music Festival

AUGUST

8 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival

13 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

15 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

16-18 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bear Creek Folk Fest

20 - Memphis, TN - Grind City Brewing Co.

21 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live At The Moody Theater

23 - Dillon, C) - Dillon Amphitheater

24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater

26 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Plaza

29 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

30 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

31 - Dallas, TX - The Black Academy Of Arts And Letters

SEPTEMBER

7 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk Tavern

12 - Venice, CA - The Venice West

OCTOBER

29 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall

31 - Manchester, United Kingdom - The Blues Kitchen Manchester

NOVEMBER

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Hotelik Gdanska

5 - Berlin, Germany - Quasimodo

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher

10 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret Scene

13 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

15 - Paris, France - La Cigale

18 - Villeurbanne, France - Transbordeur

