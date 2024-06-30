The Zutons Stream New Single 'Pauline'

(PM) Earlier this year The Zutons released their first album together in more than 16 years. Produced by Nile Rodgers alongside the band's original producer Ian Broudie, The Big Decider arrived to widespread acclaim and landed in the UK albums chart Top 10.

The band have since been touring the album up and down the country - and recently announced a first live return to North America since 2006. Today they are announcing new single 'Pauline' and sharing news that they will be special guests to Paul Heaton on his upcoming 2024 UK arena tour.

Talking about the new single, lead singer and guitarist Dave McCabe says: "Pauline is a song about all the women who have ever helped me in my life and the times you bump into them after years of not seeing them. You see how each other have grown but they still very much have the same spark about them. Aunties, cousins, mums, nans and most of all my wife. It's my ode to them all. Because without these women I wouldn't be the man I am today."

The Zutons - 2024 tour dates

Sun 30 June - Glastonbury Festival, Somerset, UK

Fri 05 July - On The Beach, Redcar, UK (w / The Libertines)

Sat 06 July - Stendhal Festival, Belfast, UK

Sun 21 July - Robin Park, Wigan, UK (w / Richard Ashcroft)

Fri 26 July - Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds, UK (w / Madness)

Sat 27 July - Ludlow Castle, Ludlow, UK (w / Madness)

Sun 28 July - Uptown Fest, Blackheath Common, London, UK (w / Madness)

Sun 11 Aug - Zebedee's Yard, Hull, UK (w / Razorlight)

Sat 24 Aug - Camper Calling, Alcester, UK

Sun 25 Aug - Chester Live Rooms, Chester, UK

Mon 26 Aug - Museum Of Ireland, Dublin, IE (w / James)

Sat 31 Aug - Shebfest, Devon, UK

Sun 01 Sept - Weekender, Jersey, UK

Fri 20 Sept - Axis Club, Toronto, CA

Sun 22 Sept - LPR, New York, USA

Tue 24 Sept - Empty Bottle, Chicago, USA

Thu 26 Sept - Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, USA

Fri 27 Sept - Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, USA

Fri 29 Nov - Spa, Bridlington, UK (w / Paul Heaton)

Sat 30 Nov - First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK (w / Paul Heaton)

Sun 01 Dec - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK (w / Paul Heaton)

Tue 03 Dec - Centre, Brighton, UK (w / Paul Heaton)

Wed 04 Dec - Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, UK (w / Paul Heaton)

Fri 06 Dec - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK (w / Paul Heaton)

Sat 07 Dec - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK (w / Paul Heaton)

Mon 09 Dec - O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK (w / Paul Heaton)

Tue 10 Dec - Eventim Apollo, London, UK (w / Paul Heaton)

