Singled Out: Autumn Kings' HELLBOUND

Autumn Kings just released a single and video entitled "HELLBOUND" and to celebrate we asked frontman Joe Coccimiglio to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This latest single has been on my mind since the moment we wrote it about a year ago. We wrote "HELLBOUND" while Jake and I were in Nashville and for some reason during the session, I randomly remembered being in my high school English class and hearing a line from Hamlet of all places. The line is said by Hamlet when he tells the audience that he's essentially going to start acting crazy. At least I think it is!

The line is: "As I perchance hereafter shall think meet. To put an antic disposition on." The word "disposition" really stuck out to me and that really paved the way for how the song was written. I started to view it more like someone stating their inner thoughts to an audience rather than a standard rock song. More soliloquy than rock banger.

Plays and musicals often come to mind while I'm writing and if you look hard enough for them you'll see which ones are my favorites and in this case Hamlet was that!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song,

