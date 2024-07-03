The Silver Lines Reveal 'Tame' Single and Announce Euro Tour

(Shy Cat) Birmingham Alt-Rockers The Silver Lines return with the evocative new single 'Tame' taken from the band's upcoming second EP '...And The Lord Don't Think I Can Handle It'. Capturing the essence of the high-octane live performances which have seen them sell out shows across Europe, the single comes with the announcement of the band's European tour in late 2024 which covers the UK, France, Spain and Germany.
Produced by David Radahd-Jones (formerly of the band Heaven's Basement), the new single showcases a blend of post-punk and indie-rock undertones capturing the octane approach the band take across the new EP. Pulled forward with a sense of purpose through driving bass, punching drums, biting guitar and urgent, expressive spoken vocal delivery, the track builds to an explosive chorus before entering a euphoric, raucous final section.
Talking about the track, the band explain:
"Tame is a song which explores the power of keeping femininity in response to a patriarchal environment, regardless of gender and political stance. Lyrical themes include secrecy and hiding one's true self, over indulgence of pleasure which may be unbecoming and external pain inflicted.
Musically it is a prime example of light and shade with a sparse verse and a heavy thick chorus. The song deliberately has an outro longer than the actual song, a premeditated move by the band in response to the very formulated music being released currently which follows a 'certain' structure in order to attract their 10 minutes."
Talking about their upcoming EP, the band explain: "...And The Lord Don't Think I Can Handle It captures the energy of our live sound - angsty, bold, yet more introspective than their earlier records. The tracks depict the cyclical nature of our lives, swinging from chaotic moments to nostalgic reflections."
Having received support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music, Radio X (including two X-Posure Hot Ones), Clash, NME, Louder Than War, Ones To Watch and Earmilk as well as Spotify editorial support with 'All In Rock', The Silver Lines have built a reputation as a touring band, playing on some huge stages including Trans Musicales - France to over 3,500 people, New Colossus Festival - New York and some dates in LA. Played at Stockton Calling, Focus Wales, MosFest, BBC Introducing stage at LakeFest, The Alternative Escape and opening for The Buzzcocks.
Upcoming Live Dates:
July 27th - Festival de la Mer, Landunvez, France
Sept 12th - Broadcast, Glasgow, UK
Sept 13th - 33 Oldham Street, Manchester, UK
Sept 14th - BLOW Festival, Frankfurt, Germany
Sept 18th - The Old Blue Last, London, UK
Sept 19th - Heartbreakers, Southampton, UK
Sept 20th - The Louisiana, Bristol, UK
Sept 21st - Institute3, Birmingham, UK
Sept 27th - La Boule Noire, Paris, France
Sept 28th - Café Charbon, Nevers, France
Oct 12th - Cafe Indie, Scunthorpe, UK
Oct 16th - Bonberenea, Pais Vasco, Spain
Oct 17th - La Posada del Diable, Alcala de Henares, Spain
Oct 18th - ProWeekender, Spain
Oct 19th - Café del Teatre, Lleida, Spain
Oct 20th - Lata de Bombillas, Zaragoza, Spain
Nov 1st - Le 106, Rouen, France
Nov 2nd - Quai M, La Rocher Suryon, France
Nov 3rd - Le Ferrailleur, Nantes, France
Nov 4th - Ubu, Rennes, France
Nov 8th - Le Circus, Capbreton, France
Nov 9th - Deus, Bordeaux, France
Heart's Ann Wilson Battling Cancer- Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1- Metallica- more
AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs- Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single- Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows- more
Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour- Morgan Wallen Releasing New Song 'Lies Lies Lies' This Week- more
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Cage The Elephant Say Thanks For The Memories With New Video
Boston Manor Deliver 'Heat Me Up' Video
Swallow The Sun Share 'Innocence Was Long Forgotten' Video
Kissin' Dynamite 'Back With A Bang' With New Song
Linda Gail Lewis Reflects On Her Brother Jerry Lee Lewis's Passing With New Single
The Silver Lines Reveal 'Tame' Single and Announce Euro Tour
Eclipse Unleash 'The Spark' To Announce New Album
Singled Out: Autumn Kings' HELLBOUND