The Silver Lines Reveal 'Tame' Single and Announce Euro Tour

(Shy Cat) Birmingham Alt-Rockers The Silver Lines return with the evocative new single 'Tame' taken from the band's upcoming second EP '...And The Lord Don't Think I Can Handle It'. Capturing the essence of the high-octane live performances which have seen them sell out shows across Europe, the single comes with the announcement of the band's European tour in late 2024 which covers the UK, France, Spain and Germany.

Produced by David Radahd-Jones (formerly of the band Heaven's Basement), the new single showcases a blend of post-punk and indie-rock undertones capturing the octane approach the band take across the new EP. Pulled forward with a sense of purpose through driving bass, punching drums, biting guitar and urgent, expressive spoken vocal delivery, the track builds to an explosive chorus before entering a euphoric, raucous final section.

Talking about the track, the band explain:

"Tame is a song which explores the power of keeping femininity in response to a patriarchal environment, regardless of gender and political stance. Lyrical themes include secrecy and hiding one's true self, over indulgence of pleasure which may be unbecoming and external pain inflicted.

Musically it is a prime example of light and shade with a sparse verse and a heavy thick chorus. The song deliberately has an outro longer than the actual song, a premeditated move by the band in response to the very formulated music being released currently which follows a 'certain' structure in order to attract their 10 minutes."

Talking about their upcoming EP, the band explain: "...And The Lord Don't Think I Can Handle It captures the energy of our live sound - angsty, bold, yet more introspective than their earlier records. The tracks depict the cyclical nature of our lives, swinging from chaotic moments to nostalgic reflections."

Having received support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music, Radio X (including two X-Posure Hot Ones), Clash, NME, Louder Than War, Ones To Watch and Earmilk as well as Spotify editorial support with 'All In Rock', The Silver Lines have built a reputation as a touring band, playing on some huge stages including Trans Musicales - France to over 3,500 people, New Colossus Festival - New York and some dates in LA. Played at Stockton Calling, Focus Wales, MosFest, BBC Introducing stage at LakeFest, The Alternative Escape and opening for The Buzzcocks.

Upcoming Live Dates:

July 27th - Festival de la Mer, Landunvez, France

Sept 12th - Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

Sept 13th - 33 Oldham Street, Manchester, UK

Sept 14th - BLOW Festival, Frankfurt, Germany

Sept 18th - The Old Blue Last, London, UK

Sept 19th - Heartbreakers, Southampton, UK

Sept 20th - The Louisiana, Bristol, UK

Sept 21st - Institute3, Birmingham, UK

Sept 27th - La Boule Noire, Paris, France

Sept 28th - Café Charbon, Nevers, France

Oct 12th - Cafe Indie, Scunthorpe, UK

Oct 16th - Bonberenea, Pais Vasco, Spain

Oct 17th - La Posada del Diable, Alcala de Henares, Spain

Oct 18th - ProWeekender, Spain

Oct 19th - Café del Teatre, Lleida, Spain

Oct 20th - Lata de Bombillas, Zaragoza, Spain

Nov 1st - Le 106, Rouen, France

Nov 2nd - Quai M, La Rocher Suryon, France

Nov 3rd - Le Ferrailleur, Nantes, France

Nov 4th - Ubu, Rennes, France

Nov 8th - Le Circus, Capbreton, France

Nov 9th - Deus, Bordeaux, France

