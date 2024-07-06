Riotous Indignation Deliver 'Wheel of Misfortune'

(OMG) Riotous Indignation have released their brand new single "Wheel of Misfortune." Music and lyrics written, performed, recorded, mixed, and produced by Mike Repel. Mastered by Doug McBride at Gravity Studios.
What makes "Wheel of Misfortune" unique is that the intro section of the song is old-timey country arrangement that builds up to a full-bore thrash metal onslaught that abruptly smacks you in the face and then follows with some moshable breakdowns as well.
While the writer and front man Mike Repel admits that he is unaware of a song composition like this ever being done before, he states that when combined with the subject matter of the lyrics, the cross-genre build-up of the song arrangement gives you the unexpected punch in the face that you want and deserve.
