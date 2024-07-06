Timeless Fairytale Share 'New Dawn'

(ALL NOIR) The international Melodic Heavy (Power) Metal act Timeless Fairytale has just released their brand new track "New Dawn", which is the first single from the band's upcoming debut full-length "A Story to Tell". The album is set to be released on September 13 via ViciSolum Productions and the single is now available on all major digital platforms.

Guitarist and songwriter Luca Sellitto about the single: "I believe that 'New Dawn' is a perfect choice as a first single, cause it has all the core elements of our sound: a very melodic and memorable vocal line; a great riff, which has the potential to catch the listener's attention from the very first few notes; an energetic drums/bass work, based on a standard power metal 'sixtheenth-note' groove, but with the right dose of variation; a shredding guitar solo, very classically influenced; symphonic strings arrangements and majestic backing vocals layers.

"Just for the curious: I wrote the song around a very old riff that I came up with back in 1999 or 2000 and remained unused for over twenty years, but I've finally managed to put it in the right context and, surprisingly, it still sounds fresh and driving. I hope that all the listeners will appreciate the 'passion and fire' that we put into this song and get fired up by it!"

