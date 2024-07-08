Michael Hutchence's 'Lost Recordings' Getting Special Release

Two recently uncovered lost songs from late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence are set to get special limited edition picture disc vinyl releases on August 9th. The song "One-Way" will be joined on the b-side with "Save My Life". Two formats will be available in limited editions: standard black and white via Boss Sonics and red via Deko Entertainment.

Reybee sent over these details about the special release: "It's been nearly 30 years since Michael and I first spoke on the phone," recalls producer Danny Saber (Madonna, Rolling Stones, U2) about the first time he spoke to the revered INXS lead singer and ultimate rockstar Michael Hutchence. "I could scarcely imagine then, three decades later, I would be writing about the release of his 'lost' songs found in a vault or that there would even be a need to remind the world of his greatness... but that's where I find myself."

Preparing for the picture disc release, Saber has a lot to recall. A very close friend and collaborator with the late rock icon, he has been working on some of the unfinished songs that Hutchence left behind since his passing in 1997.

Premiered on April 4th via Brooklyn Vegan, "One-Way" surprised fans and the media alike who showered the track with praise and reminded them fondly of the arresting charisma that Hutchence embodied. Arguably the last rockstar to capture the attention of the world before the digital revolution decimated fandom, Hutchence was a unique character who combined music, sex appeal and mystique in a way that hasn't been replicated since.

"The release of 'One-Way' has exceeded any expectations I dared to have," says Saber who is carefully curating the release and rollout of Hutchence's music. "The love and support from the fanbase and press alike has been beautiful. Michael would have especially loved how it has been embraced by so many in the Alternative and Underground communities."

The thunderous and dramatic B-Side "Save Me Life" opens with Hutchence's sultry and commanding hush before launching into a propulsive anthem with his soaring vocals leading straight into a chorus that recalls the best of INXS' catalogue, highlighting that memorable and irreplaceable voice.

