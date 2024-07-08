The Virginmarys Go To 'Northwest Coast' With New Video

The UK power duo The Virginmarys have released a music video for their brand new single "Northwest Coast", which is the lead single to their just announced fourth studio album "The House Beyond The Fires".

Frontman Ally had this to say about the new track, "Northwest Coast is the first single to be released from the album, it's a perfect glimpse of all that's to come. It starts with one of the best riffs I've written, and the groove works incredibly. The track fuses different genres and is a little 'tongue in cheek' lyrically, repping the gritty realness and beauty of the Northwest of England."

The new album is set to be released on November 1st and carries a deep personal significance for the band. Ally explains, "This album is a tribute to Danny's Dad, Tommy Dolan, who passed away last year. It's difficult to articulate how much he meant to us and how deep the grief runs within all who loved him.

"The LP is a direct reference to his notorious shop, The House of Fires; it felt fitting to make a direct reference to his love, support and influence in the album title.

"This will also be the first album released in becoming a two-piece, We have grown a lot in the last few years by tuning into our creative synergy and transposing it into our most impactful work to date."

