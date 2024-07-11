Frank Zappa Fans Have Chance To Win Items From The Vault

(PR) UMe and uDiscover Music are giving fans of the legendary Frank Zappa the chance to win exclusive items from The Vault, the near mythic storage facility that houses the late musician's life's work. Throughout the year, fans will have several opportunities to own vintage Zappa merch, including deadstock t-shirts, super rare collectibles, and incredibly limited vinyl test pressings, bundled together in monthly prize packs.
The giveaway launches today with the first offering - the election year and patriotically apropos - "Frank Zappa For President" bundle featuring an exciting array of items including:
"We Are What We Watch" Poster Ad for Honker Home Video
Original '80s promotional poster for Frank Zappa's movie company, Honker Home Video. Measures 23.5" x 34.5." Contains "The Theory Of No-D" an anti-censorship statement from Mr. Honker himself. Zappa wears the No-D Glasses in the poster image.
"Don't Mess With Me I'm A Registered Voter" shirt with FZ as Uncle Sam (size L)
Stored at Zappa Records since the '80s, this rare, true vintage shirt shares Frank Zappa's belief in the power of each person's vote when participating in a democratic system.
Frank Zappa for President Vinyl Test Pressing
Real vinyl test pressing used to verify audio integrity of 2024's first-ever vinyl release of Frank Zappa For President.
Honker Home Video Pencils
3 original vintage pencils from the office of Frank Zappa and Honker Home Video. Text on the pencils reads: It's A Honker - Honker Home Video Box 16628 N. Hollywood, CA 91615 (Zappa Hotline 818-PUMPKIN)
"Zappa For President" stickers
6 "Zappa For President" stickers. Frank considered a gig as candidate for U.S. presidency in 1991. Not only did he speak with two Washington political consultants about running, but he also cited Texas Billionaire H. Ross Perot as a like-minded vice-presidential candidate.
"My main qualifications," Zappa said at the time, "are that I don't play golf, I don't take vacations and I do think the U.S. Constitution is one hell of a document and that this country would work better if people adhered to it more closely."
Fans have from now until July 24th to enter the drawing for the "Frank Zappa For President" bundle. Five additional bundles will be offered monthly into 2025, including a Waka/Jawaka / The Grand Wazoo bundle (July 25th-August 24th), Whisky a Go Go, 1968 bundle (August 25th-September 24th), The Mudd Club / Munich 80 bundle (September 25th-October 24th), and two festive prize packs, one for Zappa's favorite holiday, Halloween (October 25th-November 24th), and another for Christmas and Zappa's birthday (November 25th-January 4th, 2025).
*No purchase necessary. Void in Quebec & where prohibited. Open to legal residents of AU, CA (excl. Quebec), UK or 50 U.S.+D.C., 18+. Limit: 4 entries/person. Promoter: UMe. To enter for a chance to win, and see the Official Prize Draw T&C's head over to: here.
Tom Fowler (Frank Zappa, Ray Charles) Passes Away
Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's Whisky a Go Go, 1968 Now Available
Banned From Utopia Featuring Frank Zappa Alumni To Tour With The Paul Green Rock Academy
Moby Grape Icon Peter Lewis Releases 'Frank Zappa's Ghost'
AC/DC Score Their First U.S. Diamond Single- The Zombies' Rod Argent Suffers Stroke and Retires From Touring- more
Josh Homme To Undergo Emergency Surgery- Alex Van Halen Invited To Be Part Of Sammy Hagar's Best Of Both Worlds Tour- more
Kenny Chesney Fans Can Listen To No Shoes Radio For Free- Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video- more
Song Premiere: Shonna Tucker's Cover Of Bob Seger's 'Hollywood Nights'
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
The Zombies' Rod Argent Suffers Stroke and Retires From Touring
Seether Announce New Album With 'Judas Mind'
Oceano Deliver 'The Price Of Pain'
Train Announce Global Stream Of Royal Albert Hall Concert
Caliban Share 'I Was A Happy Kid Once' Video and Reveal New Member
Hardcastle Stream 'Paranoiac' Video
Frank Zappa Fans Have Chance To Win Items From The Vault
Hear Tristan Tritt's 'Rose Colored Lenses'