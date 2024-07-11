Frank Zappa Fans Have Chance To Win Items From The Vault

(PR) UMe and uDiscover Music are giving fans of the legendary Frank Zappa the chance to win exclusive items from The Vault, the near mythic storage facility that houses the late musician's life's work. Throughout the year, fans will have several opportunities to own vintage Zappa merch, including deadstock t-shirts, super rare collectibles, and incredibly limited vinyl test pressings, bundled together in monthly prize packs.

The giveaway launches today with the first offering - the election year and patriotically apropos - "Frank Zappa For President" bundle featuring an exciting array of items including:

"We Are What We Watch" Poster Ad for Honker Home Video

Original '80s promotional poster for Frank Zappa's movie company, Honker Home Video. Measures 23.5" x 34.5." Contains "The Theory Of No-D" an anti-censorship statement from Mr. Honker himself. Zappa wears the No-D Glasses in the poster image.

"Don't Mess With Me I'm A Registered Voter" shirt with FZ as Uncle Sam (size L)

Stored at Zappa Records since the '80s, this rare, true vintage shirt shares Frank Zappa's belief in the power of each person's vote when participating in a democratic system.

Frank Zappa for President Vinyl Test Pressing

Real vinyl test pressing used to verify audio integrity of 2024's first-ever vinyl release of Frank Zappa For President.

Honker Home Video Pencils

3 original vintage pencils from the office of Frank Zappa and Honker Home Video. Text on the pencils reads: It's A Honker - Honker Home Video Box 16628 N. Hollywood, CA 91615 (Zappa Hotline 818-PUMPKIN)

"Zappa For President" stickers

6 "Zappa For President" stickers. Frank considered a gig as candidate for U.S. presidency in 1991. Not only did he speak with two Washington political consultants about running, but he also cited Texas Billionaire H. Ross Perot as a like-minded vice-presidential candidate.

"My main qualifications," Zappa said at the time, "are that I don't play golf, I don't take vacations and I do think the U.S. Constitution is one hell of a document and that this country would work better if people adhered to it more closely."

Fans have from now until July 24th to enter the drawing for the "Frank Zappa For President" bundle. Five additional bundles will be offered monthly into 2025, including a Waka/Jawaka / The Grand Wazoo bundle (July 25th-August 24th), Whisky a Go Go, 1968 bundle (August 25th-September 24th), The Mudd Club / Munich 80 bundle (September 25th-October 24th), and two festive prize packs, one for Zappa's favorite holiday, Halloween (October 25th-November 24th), and another for Christmas and Zappa's birthday (November 25th-January 4th, 2025).

*No purchase necessary. Void in Quebec & where prohibited. Open to legal residents of AU, CA (excl. Quebec), UK or 50 U.S.+D.C., 18+. Limit: 4 entries/person. Promoter: UMe. To enter for a chance to win, and see the Official Prize Draw T&C's head over to: here.

