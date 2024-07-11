Singled Out: Frankie + The Studs' Bimini

Los Angeles rocker Frankie + The Studs have just released their new single and video "Bimini", the lead track from their forthcoming debut album, and to celebrate we asked Frankie to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

My friend Stewart Cararas and I were on a roll writing together. We had been writing together since I started the band, and during lockdown we had a lot of time on our hands. We were getting a little more experimental with different sounds and instrumentations. We just let whatever flow come out without judgment. One day Stewart sent me a demo of a song with music, a scratch vocal, and some improvised lyrics. I immediately loved the song and could really picture the band playing this one live. So I wrote lyrics to it and actually included some misheard lyrics from the original scratch vocal take that Stewart sent.

At the time, I was watching RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 and that's when I discovered Bimini Bon Boulash, a competitor on Drag Race. I fell in love with Bimin's British punk sense of style and non-conformity, reminiscent of the Sex Pistols, Vivienne Westwood & Alexander McQueen. I admired Bimini's self expression beyond gender binary. Originally I titled the track "Ode to Bimini Bon Boulash" because admittedly I couldn't stop walking around saying "Bimini Bon Boulash" and it kind of just stuck as a song title.. Eventually, we shortened the title to just "Bimini" because the song is definitely inspired by Bimini but became about feeling free to express yourself and celebrate individuality and self expression even in the mundane.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

