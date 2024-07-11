Watch Swaggermouth 'Turnin' On A Dime'

(SRO) Swaggermouth have released the groove-laden second track "Turnin' On A Dime" from the Las Vegas-based heavy rock outfit's forthcoming debut album NEVER SHUT UP due September 18 via Rock Avenue Records USA.

The enticing music video for "Turnin' On A Dime" shows band leaders JASON EBS (vocals for Peter Criss' "Bad Boys of KISS" tours) and JANEA CHADWICK EBS (Joe Cocker) attending a masquerade ball where more than just their identities are concealed.

"The premise of 'Turnin' On A Dime' has a dark twist to it, with a warning to watch your back and protect those that you care about, as life is full of people trying to get what they want at your expense," declares JASON EBS. "'Not at my expense' is one of my favorite quotes and is a mantra by which we live. Our belief is that if you're lucky enough to have a tribe of trustworthy people around you, then we all need to watch each other's backs in life. To me, that's what a band is all about-it's an extended musical family of people creating and watching out for each other as we tour through life," he adds. "I learned this early on in my career while singing for Peter Criss on the 'Bad Boys Tours'. When we'd get ready for the road, he'd say 'Ok boys, we're going to battle so we need to all look out for each other.' So, that's what we did, and the philosophy stuck."

JASON continues to share how the song's message is relayed in the "Turnin' On A Dime" video: "In the video, there is a Death-masked Man that symbolizes a dark force that lurks among our tribe, shaking hands while secretly brandishing a dagger. This entity represents those who smile upon you while preparing to stab you in the back to get what they desire. There's a scene where Janea has my back, saving me from the creature who administers poison, representing what we do for the people that we care about on a daily basis. I think that we can all relate to somebody from our inner circle turning against us at some point in our lives. With friends like that, who needs enemies? Mean people suck..."

SWAGGERMOUTH have also announced two upcoming free shows as part of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, SD at Kickstands on Wednesday, August 7 and Thursday, August 8.

For the live performances, JASON and JANEA will be joined by their live band including drummer Billy Kesner, bassist Joseph Nile and keyboard wizard Borgi.

