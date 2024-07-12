Singled Out: The Magnolia Janes' Five More Minutes

The Magnolia Janes just released their new album "The Light Years", and to celebrate we asked Ashley Riley and Sarah Bonsignor to tell us about the song "Five More Minutes". Here is the story:

Sarah Bonsignore: "'Five More Minutes' is a special song because it's the first one that we wrote together for our duo. We had been writing and harmonizing for a few years but officially decided to form our group during AmericanaFest that happens in Nashville. We wrote this song in the fall of 2019 and little did any of us know that there would be a global pandemic and it wouldn't be until 2023 that we would be able to start performing and touring together again. But that unforeseen time - and the great tools we both had for working together remotely - led us to write an entire album.

Ashley Riley: "'Five More Minutes' was the first song we wrote for The Magnolia Janes, and it's also the first song we recorded for the album. It was exciting because it set the tone for our sound on this collection. The title was born out of saying and hearing that phrase so much. Five more minutes before going to bed, five more minutes before getting out of bed, getting our kids off the Nintendo Switch, and five more minutes until we ourselves are ready to leave the house. So, that's where the song started, but as we wrote the lyrics, it became more about wishing we could slow time down to enjoy five more minutes with the ones we love. It's our reminder to be present where we are, and to make the moments count.

Sarah Bonsignore: The recording of this song was split between Nashville and Illinois, sending tracks back and forth to each other. During 2020 and the years that followed, we both built out our home studios and became much more interested and adept in producing our own music, so with this album we recorded and produced the songs as much as we could ourselves.

Ashley Riley: On the full band songs like this one, we would hand them over to our favorite engineers and producers to add extra instrumentation and polish for us. For this song, we enlisted producer James Treichler to play drums and add the finishing touches. He's an amazing musician and is really great at dialing into the groove and sound that we want to create. We are really excited to share this song, so thank you for singling it out!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

More The Magnolia Janes News