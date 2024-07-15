Singled Out: Ella Thompson's Let There Be Nothing

Australian pop star Ella Thompson just release her new single and video "Let There Be Nothing", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track, which is the first taste of her forthcoming album. Here is the story:
"I was inspired by watching The Sopranos, and seeing mother and wife Carmela battle with her decision to start her life again. Her choice to leave her mob boss husband Tony directly challenges the patriarchal establishment she has existed in since birth - but requires a complete rebuild of her identity, which is deeply intertwined with these oppressive structures.
To quote Yanis Varoufakis, "Freedom is about having alternatives." I have chosen to reimagine Carmela's story in this song - so she never returns to Tony and the morally ambiguous life he offers, and instead finds freedom and resilience in the unfamiliar.
I am forever inspired by the poetry of Bell Hooks and Audré Lorde and William Blake's poem 'Auguries Of Innocence' which is about the paradox of beauty and man attempting to enslave nature for his own amusement.
'Let There Be Nothing' was recorded with many of my favourite musicians and friends, some who play in my live band and in others from my favourite local bands. The track was co-produced by myself, Liam McGorry and Henry Jenkins, who also recorded, mixed and engineered the song."
