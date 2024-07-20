Singled Out: Traffik's Devotion (I Just Wanna)

Australian funk artist Traffik just released the new single "Devotion (I Just Wanna)" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track, which will appear on the forthcoming "The Signs" album. Here is the story:

I think it's safe to say that this song is definitely a band favourite. We had a lot of fun composing this one. There were some hilarious conversations between Graeme Pogson (Drums), Evan Tweedie (Bass), Simon Russell (Guitar/Mixing) and mice-elf.

All of us heard "the 1" in different places! (laughs). We recorded each of the songs from this album at Graeme's studio, Stanktuary 2 (or "S2," for short). Each song was recorded with everyone in the same room and played all the way through in one, non-stop take. There's been no editing of the original bed tracks whatsoever.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

News > Traffik