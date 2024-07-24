Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Cactus Stars Launch The Kunes Clark Band

(Chipster) The Kunes Clark Band is singer/songwriter Jimmy Kunes (Cactus, Savoy Brown, Humble Pie) and guitarist/songwriter Angus Clark (Cher, Joe Lynn Turner, Trans-Siberian Orchestra). The two musicians have known each other for nearly two decades and have performed together in numerous projects in and around New York City. Now they decided to take care of some unfinished business and make an album of material, some brand new, and some based on material they demoed 14 years ago. Rounding out the lineup for this album are drummer Van Romaine (Steve Morse Band) and bassist Winston Roye (Soul Asylum), along with keyboardists Rob Clores (The Black Crowes) and John Deley (David Johansen).

The band has just released their first single "Step Up Step Aside" and singer Jimmy Kunes had this to say about it, "Man gets jilted by girl. A possible ultimatum has been delivered. Man does exactly what he shouldn't do and goes out on the town. Man wakes up groggily to find that the girl hasn't stepped up, she's stepped aside. To allow for more futile wasted nights out on the town. Los endos." Guitarist Angus Clark continues, "It's a tale of two Jimmies - Kunes and Hendrix! The main guitar riff owes a lot to Hendrix, but the way I'm jumping octaves in it comes from some of Kunes' signature vocal acrobatics. That's how we bounce off each other in the writing process. I love the energy on this tune, it reminds me of Thin Lizzy."

Their self-titled debut album is a powerhouse of straight-ahead rock and roll and is sure to please fans of Led Zeppelin, the Black Crowes, and Rival Sons. From the rocking "Step Up Step Aside" and "Release Yourself" to the stripped-down "Cross To Bear". The album drops on August 30th and the band will celebrate with a record release party on September 4th at the Bitter End in NYC.

Related Stories

News > The Kunes Clark Band