Fuji Rock Festival Livestream Announced

07-24-2024
(TOC) Amazon Music, the official supporter of Fuji Rock Festival '24, today announces the first confirmed artists that will be livestreamed from Fuji Rock Festival '24. The streaming service will exclusively broadcast the livestream of select performances from the 25th edition of Fuji Rock Festival, taking place from July 26-28 at Naeba Ski Resort in Japan.

Music fans will be able to watch performances from artists including: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Killers, Angie Mcmahon, Awich, Chip Wickham, Erika De Casier, Esne Beltza, Floating Points, Fontaines D.C., girl in red, Hiromi Uehara Hiromi's Sonicwonder, Kid Fresino, Kim Gordon, King Krule, Kitty Liv, Noname, Omar Apollo, Peggy Gou, Raye, Ride, Rufus Wainwright, Sampha, Teddy Swims, The Allman Betts Band, The Jesus And Mary Chain, The Last Dinner Party, The Spellbound, The Yussef Dayes Experience, Theatre Brook, Turnstile, Yin Yin, Zutomayo, and more.

Festivalgoers and music fans around the world will be able to tune in to the Amazon Music channels on Twitch and Prime Video starting at 7 p.m. PDT on July 25 and 6:20 p.m. PDT on July 26-27 to experience the excitement of the festival, performances, and behind-the-scenes content.

