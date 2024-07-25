Thurston Moore Celebrates Birthday With 'New In Town' Release

(SFM) On Thurston Moore's birthday today, The Daydream Library Series record label has released his latest single "New In Town" from the upcoming album Flow Critical Lucidity, out on September 20. An album release party with in-store performance and signing has been set for September 22 at Rough Trade East in London, as well as more appearances at the Miami Book Fair, a special week of improvisation at The Stone in NYC & more below.

The experimental "New In Town" utilizes prepared guitar, piano, and electronics with lyrics by Radieux Radio recalling 1980s D.C. punk and hardcore bands Minor Threat, Fugazi, Bad Brains, Red C and beyond.

Thurston explains: "The song is about fresh blood. The new kid in school. The new kid on the scene. A new potential for change in an already active community hoping to protect the world from the poisons of power-hungry creeps. The spirit of youth demonstrated in the early '80s slam pits of hardcore refusing the worn-out expectations of adulthood."

The album's title comes from a lyric in previously released single "Sans Limites" featuring vocals by Laetitia Sadier of Stereolab. The album sleeve cover art features Jamie Nares' 'Samurai Walkman' - a helmet befitted with tuning forks. Born in Great Britain, Nares is a lifelong friend of Moore from his New York No Wave days, the two often collaborating in art & music.

Fans of Sonic Youth & Thurston Moore will be delighted to learn that all tracks from the album will be released via all streaming platforms with a selection of bonus songs exclusive to the physical release on vinyl, compact disc & cassette. Past singles from the album include the cerebral "Hypnogram" and stirring Earth Day anthem "Rewilding," as well as bonus track on flexi of the LP edition, "Isadora" with a music video starring Sky Ferreira

On May 10, Thurston Moore surprised ticket holders of his show at an experimental listening room OTO in North London with a secret guest. Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones joined Moore for two sets of wild improvisation and is inciting concert. Thurston has confirmed live appearances in 2024, including reading engagements of his recently-published memoir Sonic Life and a carefully curated selection of live concerts with his group currently comprised of Alex Ward on guitars & clarinet, Deb Googe on bass, Jon Leidecker (aka 'Wobbly') on electronics and Jem Doulton on drums.

2024 Tour Dates:

July 24: Devon Ross Live + Signing + Thurston Moore DJ Set @ Rough Trade East (London, UK)

August 8: Thurston Moore Group @ Way Out West Festival (Gothenburg, Sweden)

September 22: Thurston Moore Group Live + Signing - Album Launch Party @ Rough Trade East (London, UK)

October 1: Thurston Moore Duo with Hamid Drake @ Bozar (Brussels, BE)

November: Thurston Moore 'Sonic Life' Q&A @ Miami Book Fair (Miami, FL)

December 4-7: Thurston Moore curates The Stone (New York, NY)

Flow Critical Lucidity Track Listing

1. New in Town

2. Sans Limites

3. Shadow

4. Hypnogram

5. We Get High

6. Rewilding

7. The Diver

Bonus track on flexi of LP edition: Isadora (Bedazzled Mix)

