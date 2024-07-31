Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts Set North American Releases

(Chipster) Former Pride and Furyon vocalist Matt Mitchell brings his Matt Mitchell And The Coldhearts to North America through Deko Entertainment. Both the debut Matt Mitchell And The Coldhearts and Mission (Ultimate Edition) Drop on August 9th.

Matt Mitchell has been known as the voice of a few bands before carving out his solo journey under the moniker Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts. AOR band Pride, Heavy Rock band Furyon, and Blues Rock band Colour Of Noise were all fronted by the British singer. With much praise from UK media Mitchell has received a wide range of print and online press for his new venture. BBC Radio 2 and Planet Rock are amongst the many radio stations that have championed Mitchell's music.

The debut Coldhearts Album was born when Mitchell and his collective ventured to the iconic Rockfield Studios (Oasis, Bullet for My Valentine, Sepultura, Simple Minds) in Wales where they recorded the album featuring the popular 'Black Diamonds' & 'Home'. Originally released in 2019 it is now getting its proper North American release.

It became clear that a sophomore album would at some point appear and Mitchell wrote and recorded new music with his band in the shape of Mission. The album was released and landed a place in the Official UK Rock Album Chart top 20! 2024 sees an exciting extended version Mission (Ultimate Edition) featuring 6 extra tracks.

Both are now being issued in North America through Deko Entertainment and as Mitchell states about them, "In between bands and projects I've always kept writing and recording. Co-writes and exploring different styles had been on going. In 2017 I had the idea to release solo albums under the moniker Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts and ventured to the iconic Rockfield Studios in Wales and recorded the self-titled debut. A sophomore album soon followed in the shape of 'Mission'. Both albums feature riff rockers to ballads and I'm excited to be releasing the albums in North America in 2024."

Tracklist - Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts:

Black Diamonds

Home

On & On

Dare You To Watch

Kings & Queens

Unavailable

Do You Wanna Be My God

Old Enough & Ugly Enough

Wave Goodbye

Everything To You

Keep Me Safe

Waiting For The Sun

Tracklist - Mission (Ultimate Edition):

Mission

Razor Tongue

Someone New

Just Like I knew You Would

Don't You Think It's Time

C'mon C'mon

It's Only Rock'n'Roll (After All)

Where In The World

Sending Out My Love

Snakes

Dare You to Watch (Acoustic Version)

Mission (Acoustic Version)

Home (Acoustic Version)

Razor Tongue (Acoustic Version)

Wave Goodbye (Acoustic Version)

The Queen & I (Acoustic Version)

