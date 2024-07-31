Singled Out: Joe Di Zillo's Lotta Love

Chicago musician/singer-songwriter Joe Di Zillo just released his latest album "Bringing it Back" on vinyl and to celebrate we asked Joe to tell us about the song "Lotta Love". Here is the story:

"Lotta Love," the opening track on Bringing It Back, seemed to hit me like a ton of bricks. I was sitting there by the back door thinking about how our world needs more love and less hate. The lyrics poured out of me very quickly.

I recorded a demo in my garage and felt it had something to it. I shared it with my friend and his reaction was more than I expected. This is a friend who has been in and out of bands with me for over 20 years. His feeling was that "Lotta Love" is one of my best songs.

Basically, "Lotta Love" is about sending love and joy to everyone...and I used shipping as a way to spread the love. Hence, during the pandemic, we were shipping everything into our homes. "Shipping" is also a nod to Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)." It's definitely a metaphor of sorts as far as the song's lyrics are concerned. During the pandemic, you'd turn on the TV and see things you kept hoping were not really there, but they were. Everyday you can either open up a box of love or a box of loathing. The choice is yours.

"Lotta Love" really came together with Chris Morrow bashing the drums, Kevin Lustrup's moving bass line, Mike Turner's solid guitar performance, and the lead guitar and vocals done by myself. It's a tour de force in a pop/rock package.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

