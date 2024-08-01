AC/DC Icon Chris Slade Is 'Back With A Vengeance'

The Chris Slade Timeline have shared a performance video for their single "Back With A Vengeance", which comes from their recently released new studio album, "Timescape".

The former AC/DC drummer and band namesake said this about the recording process for the album, "Well, I'm a bit old-fashioned I'm afraid. It's probably down to my age, but I'm of that generation that an album is the culmination of a previous time in the business. And this album has been that. It has two CDs as you know, one full of originals and the other features covers of all sorts of things that I've played on.

"So it's a good mixture and it's also the way that we do our shows. But the original album is very diverse. There's some heavy rock in there, some prog and there's actually a ballad. And I'm afraid that's my taste.

"I can't apologize for it because that is what I wanted to do. It wasn't intentional, those were just the strongest songs that came out of our writing. But the guys were an enormous help, because I don't play a chordal instrument or any instruments apart from the drums. I can hum pretty good though!"

