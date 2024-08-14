Singled Out: RGB's Write About You

Indie pop trio RGB just released their new single "Write About You" from their forthcoming sophomore album, "A Place For Lovers", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Write About You" came together one early morning when Roy was struggling with writer's block, frustrated and doubting his ability to create something truly poppy. But then, out of nowhere, the chorus melody came to him, reminding him that sometimes the best things come when you least expect them. The song came together quickly, almost like it was meant to be, with Roy writing the chorus and the first verse, and Noi joining in to help finish the second verse.

At its core, "Write About You" is a love song. It's about the reality of relationships-how, despite the fights and the tough times, there's always love to be found in each other's arms. It's a reminder that no matter how hard things get, the love they share is strong enough to pull them through. The song expresses that feeling of always coming back to the one you love, and how, in the end, all the songs Roy writes are about her.

Musically, we wanted to capture that passion but in a way that feels carefree and effortless-like those perfect summer days where everything just flows. The production is light, flirty, and romantic, with a groove that makes you want to move. We layered in harmonies to give the track depth and kept the vibe fresh and fun.

For the music video, we wanted to reflect that same energy. We played around with a green screen to create something super colorful and fun, even throwing in a bit of humor. We ended up with a 5-second loop that's all about capturing that vibe of being in love and having fun with it-just like the song itself.

