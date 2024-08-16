Don Henley Remasters 'Building The Perfect Beast' For 40th Anniversary

The Eagles cofounder Don Henley has announced that he will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of his triple platinum solo album, "Building The Perfect Beast", with special remastered vinyl and digital reissues.

From the official announcement: Building The Perfect Beast will be available as a 2LP set for the first time, remastered from the original analog tapes and pressed on 180-gram vinyl on October 4th. The album features the hit singles "The Boys Of Summer," "All She Wants To Do Is Dance," "Sunset Grill," and "Not Enough Love In The World." The new 2LP release will also feature the vinyl debut of the album's complete track list, as "A Month Of Sundays" was only available previously on the CD, cassette, and digital versions.

A newly remastered digital version of the album will be available on the same date for streaming and download. The remastered "The Boys Of Summer" is available today digitally.

In addition to featuring four hit singles, Building The Perfect Beast garnered five Grammy nominations and won the award for "Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male" for "The Boys Of Summer." Don Henley was the biggest winner of the 1985 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home four Moonmen, including "Video of the Year" for "The Boys of Summer," which was also the year's most nominated video.

Side One

"The Boys Of Summer"

"You Can't Make Love"

"Man With A Mission"

Side Two

"You're Not Drinking Enough"

"Not Enough Love In The World"

"Building The Perfect Beast"

Side Three

"All She Wants To Do Is Dance"

"A Month Of Sundays"

Side Four

"Sunset Grill"

"Drivin' With Your Eyes Closed"

"Land Of The Living"

