Singled Out: Davey Jones' Woman I Love

Davey Jones tells us about his single "Woman I Love" Here is the story: While most songs are probably intentional in their creation, "Woman I Love" was the opposite.

During a live performance, my drummer had to fix an issue with his drum set. Not wanting dead air and silence during a set, I randomly started playing a riff on the guitar. Surprised by the uniqueness of what I had just made up, I turned to the drummer who was ready to finally ready to begin playing and told him just to follow me. What followed was what became a crowd favorite, and "Woman I Love" was born.

While most of the song was made up on the spot during that first unexpected birthing, the song certainly reached its full potential in the studio some weeks later. All the instrumentation was played and recorded by myself (Davey Jones). Although most people mainly see me as a guitarist, playing the organ and piano in this tune was truly fun, although I'm not going to mention how many takes it took me to play it.

I've always had a love for blues and rock n roll, and i believe this song captures those classic roots while also introducing a modern vibe that's just fun to listen to.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Davey Jones