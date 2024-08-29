Penny Bored have released a music video for their brand new single "Gossip". The track comes from their forthcoming "I'm Bored" EP that will will arrive on September 13th.
Faith Alesia said of the new single, "I think at some point we've all had a crush on our best friend, but were too nervous to say anything. 'Gossip' is all about that, but instead of saying anything, you hold on to the intimacy of sharing secrets and gossiping."
The group also recently announced their upcoming EP release party, taking place October 18 at Zounds Sounds B-Side in Dallas. The pop-up event will feature art exhibits, photo ops, games, and more, including a special performance featuring reimagined songs from the EP.
Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th- The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade- Eddie Van Halen- more
Linkin Park Upset Fans With Fake Countdown Clock- Jason Bonham Leaves Sammy Hagar Tour- Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up Short For KISS Gig- more
Morgan Wade To Perform On CBS Saturday Morning- Ella Langley and Riley Green Visit Old West For 'you look like you love me' Video- more
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade
Slipknot's Sid Wilson Details Injuries Suffered In Explosion
Warren Haynes Shares Video For First Song From New Album 'Million Voices Whisper'
Penny Bored Share 'Gossip' Video
Singled Out: Joe Samba's Home (feat Mihali)
Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th
Edward Van Halen Tonechaser Book Arrives
Fleetwood Mac Legend Christine McVie's Items Headed To Auction