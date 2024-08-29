Penny Bored Share 'Gossip' Video

Penny Bored have released a music video for their brand new single "Gossip". The track comes from their forthcoming "I'm Bored" EP that will will arrive on September 13th.

Faith Alesia said of the new single, "I think at some point we've all had a crush on our best friend, but were too nervous to say anything. 'Gossip' is all about that, but instead of saying anything, you hold on to the intimacy of sharing secrets and gossiping."

The group also recently announced their upcoming EP release party, taking place October 18 at Zounds Sounds B-Side in Dallas. The pop-up event will feature art exhibits, photo ops, games, and more, including a special performance featuring reimagined songs from the EP.

