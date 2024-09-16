Singled Out: Slummy's Size Queens

Slummy just released the new song "Size Queens". Slummy was created based on a fictional character in Joshua Mohr's forthcoming novel "Saint The Terrifying" and is the first single off the forthcoming record "The Wrong Side," which was produced by Josh Evans (Pearl Jam). To celebrate we asked Joshua to tell us about the song.

Here is the story: What if Johnny Rotten had a baby with The Rock? That's the question that helped me create the main character for my new novel, "Saint the Terrifying." In the book, Saint sings in a band, and I wrote the record from his perspective. Our first single "Size Queens" is his song, not mine.

The crazy thing is that I only scribbled these songs so I could get to know Saint better. How could I talk about his music in the book if I didn't even know what his band, Slummy, sounded like? I sent my publisher a track, and they suggested we record the music and release the EP when the novel comes out in October.

I'm a huge fan of the LA band Movie Club (Hi Jessamyn and Vince!), so I asked them if they wanted to do the session with me. We brought in super producer Josh Evans, who has worked with so many rad bands, including Thunderpussy and Pearl Jam. We tracked the whole shebang in a few days.

Our single, "Size Queens," is an anthem of furious joy. "Oh yeah we're size queens / we want our big dreams." We're all working so hard for so little in this era of death rattle capitalism, and like the young punks in the video who are harassed by a clown-cop...in one way or another, don't we all end up in squirt gun fights with clown-cops?

Slummy is a project of artistic persona, and it's been a blast pretending to be Saint, a joy climbing inside his head to hear his songs. I hope you dig being in his head, too, while you listen.

