KISS, Springsteen, Queen, Journey Lead AXS TV's Rocktober Concert Specials

KISS, Bruce Springsteen, The Doobie Brothers, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Queen, Sammy Hagar, Journey, Imagine Dragons, and Motley Crue are just some of the special concert specials that AXS TV has planned for this Rocktober.

The network sent over the following details: AXS TV puts the spotlight on a month packed with iconic sets and unforgettable moments from some of music's most influential acts, as part of the Network's October Concert Lineup.

The roster delivers the ultimate all-access pass to powerhouse performances from industry trailblazers-airing every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in primetime, and continuing with themed blocks every Saturday and Sunday. AXS TV's October Concert Lineup Includes:

Lady A: Live From The Artists Den-Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9pE

Lady A brings Nashville to the Big Apple, blazing through past and present favorites such as "Need You Now," "American Honey," and "I Run To You" at the United Palace in Manhattan.

Trisha Yearwood-Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10pE

Country star Trisha Yearwood shines in an unforgettable evening featuring stunning renditions of "How Do I Live," "XXX's and OOO's," and "She's In Love With The Boy."

Sheryl Crow: Live from the Artists Den-Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9pE

Nine-time GRAMMY® winner Sheryl Crow takes the stage at The Plaza in New York City, performing enduring hits such as "All I Wanna Do," "Every Day Is A Winding Road," and "If It Makes You Happy."

Alanis Morissette-Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10pE

Fusing rock, folk, electronic, and more, dynamic songstress Alanis Morissette shines with live performances of "All I Really Want," "Hands Clean," "Thank U," and "Uninvited."

Incubus-Live at Red Rocks-Saturday, October 5 at 3pE

Alt-rock mainstays Incubus unleash one of their most acclaimed live sets at one of the country's most breathtaking venues, performing chart-topping singles such as "Megalomaniac," "Drive," and "Pardon Me."

Matchbox Twenty: Soundstage-Saturday, October 5 at 1:30aE

Matchbox Twenty rocks Soundstage with an eclectic evening that includes "Bent" and "How Far We've Come," with acoustic renditions of "Unwell" and "3 A.M."

Judas Priest: Battle Cry Live at Wacken Festival 2015-Sunday, October 6 at 2pE & Tuesday, October 22 at 9pE

"Metal Gods" Judas Priest shine at the genre's premier open-air festival, surging through past and present favorites such as "Redeemer Of Souls," "Breaking The Law," "Living After Midnight," and many more.

ZZ Top: Live In Texas-Sunday, October 6 at 4pE

"The Little Ol' Band From Texas" heads to the Lone Star State for a once-in-a-lifetime show, performing deep cuts and chart-toppers including "Legs," "La Grange," "Gimme All Your Lovin', and many more.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Darkness on the Edge of Town at the Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park -Monday, October 7 at 9pE

Experience a once-in-a-lifetime set by Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, as the band takes the stage at an empty Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park to perform the seminal Darkness On The Edge Of Town album in its entirety-30 years after its release.

The Doobie Brothers: Let The Music Play-Tuesday, October 8 at 9pE

This in-depth documentary explores the soul specialists from their early days as a biker band in California, to Michael McDonald's arrival in 1976, the band's 1982 breakup, eventual reunion, and beyond.

Aerosmith: Rock For The Rising Sun-Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9pE

Less than one year after a tragic earthquake and tsunami devastated the country, rock icons Aerosmith make their heartfelt return to Japan in this deeply personal 2011 rock doc.

Fleetwood Mac-Live In Boston-Saturday, October 12 at 3pE

Beloved rock legends Fleetwood Mac deliver a career-spanning set featuring enduring favorites such as "Say You Will," "Go Your Own Way," "Don't Stop," and more.

Lindsey Buckingham With Special Guest Stevie Nicks (Soundstage)-Saturday, October 12 at 2aE

It's a reunion for the ages, as Lindsey Buckingham delivers a rousing acoustic performance of Fleetwood Mac favorites and solo hits, headlined by a priceless duet with friend and fellow icon Stevie Nicks.

Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold-Sunday, October 13 at 2pE

"The Gold Dust Woman" delivers a spell-binding evening packed with intimate stories and an array of rarities and hits including "Gold And Braid," "Gypsy," "Belle Fleur," and "Landslide."

Stevie Nicks-Sunday, October 13 at 11pE & Monday, October 28 at 10pE

In her first solo performance since 1987, rock goddess Stevie Nicks soars through an array of hits featuring "Stand Back," "Fall From Grace," and a moving cover of Dave Matthews' "Crash Into Me."

Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl-Monday, October 14 at 9pE

The "Queen Of Pop Country" reflects on her incredible life and acclaimed career in this insightful portrait featuring Lionel Richie, Avril Lavigne, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Ed Sheeran: Live From The Artists Den-Tuesday, October 15 at 9pE

Manhattan's historic New York Society for Ethical Culture venue plays host to Ed Sheeran for this one-night spectacle boasting deep cuts and hits such as "You Need Me, I Don't Need You" and "The A Team."

Maroon 5: Live at Le Casino de Paris-Tuesday, October 15 at 10pE

GRAMMY®-winning pop quintet Maroon 5 brighten up the City Of Lights with an electrifying set that includes "She Will Be Loved," "This Love," and "Harder To Breathe."

Alabama Shakes: Live From The Artists Den-Wednesday, October 16 at 9pE

Alabama Shakes performs a soulful setlist at the Loveless Café in Nashville, featuring "Boys And Girls," "Heavy Chevy," and "On Your Way."

Gary Clark Jr.: Live From The Artists Den-Wednesday, October 16 at 10pE

Gary Clark Jr. comes back to the club he calls home, delivering an emotion-fueled set at Antone's Nightclub in Austin, where he first performed at the age of 15.

Motley Crue - The End-Saturday, October 19 at 3pE

The Saints Of The Sunset Strip head home for an emotional set captured during the final show of their final tour, delivering timeless favorites such as "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Shout At The Devil" and "Home Sweet Home."

Sammy Hagar And The Wabos: Livin' It Up-Saturday, October 19 at 1:30aE

The Red Rocker blazes through an expansive setlist including "I Can't Drive 55," "Good Enough," "Summer Nights," "Best Of Both Worlds" and many more, joined by Van Halen legend Michael Anthony.

Lynyrd Skynyrd-Sunday, October 20 at 4:30pE

The elder statesmen of Southern Rock are back and better than ever in this roaring performance boasting definitive classics such as "Sweet Home Alabama," "Simple Man," "Tuesday's Gone," and "Freebird."

Journey: Live In Houston 1981 - The Escape Tour-Monday, October 21 at 9pE

Four months into MTV's existence, the landmark platform presented this pivotal performance filmed mere days after Journey earned its first number one album.

One Republic: Live from the Artists Den-Wednesday, October 23 at 9pE

OneRepublic pulls out all the stops as they perform their greatest hits amidst the stately backdrop of Utah's Park City Live, thrilling fans with signatures such as "Apologize," "Secrets," and "Counting Stars."

Imagine Dragons: Live from the Artists Den-Wednesday, October 23 at 10pE

Imagine Dragons unleash their unique genre-defying sound in Los Angeles, performing smash singles such as "Demons," "It's Time," and "Radioactive," among others.

Nirvana: Live At The Paramount-Saturday, October 26 at 3pE

Filmed just five weeks after the seminal Nevermind album shook the world, Nirvana returns to Seattle for a Halloween homecoming featuring "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "About A Girl," "Lithium," and many more.

KISS Rocks Vegas-Saturday, October 26 at 4:30pE

KISS takes over Sin City, blazing through an epic evening packed with pyrotechnics and signature hits such as "Black Diamond," "Love Gun," and "Detroit Rock City."

Def Leppard Hits Vegas -Sunday, October 27 at 2:30pE

Def Leppard roars into Sin City for an expansive show with two stages, video walls, and more, performing rare cuts, acoustic renditions, and big hits, including "Two Steps Behind," Slang," and "We Belong."

Cyndi Lauper-Monday, October 28 at 9pE

New Wave icon Cyndi Lauper brings the hits with a sweeping setlist featuring "Time After Time," "She Bop," "True Colors," and "Walk On By."

Queen: Live At Wembley-Tuesday, October 29 at 9pE

Witness Queen's historic first concert at Wembley Stadium in 1986, which broke attendance records and featured a massive stage paired with the largest lighting rig built for a live show.

John Fogerty-Wednesday, October 30 at 9pE

Southern Rock superstar John Fogerty blazes through an electric set of Creedence Clearwater Revival hits and solo staples featuring "Bad Moon Rising," "Born on the Bayou," and "Proud Mary."

