Singled Out: Sam Gyllenhaal Band's Ocean Baby

The Sam Gyllenhaal Band just released their new single "Ocean Baby", and to celebrate we asked Sam to tell us about the track. Here is the story: "Ocean Baby" is an infectious summer anthem that paints a picture of wild and young love against a beach-town backdrop. We took our robust, three-part harmony and played it against triumphant guitar riffs to build a giant wave for listeners to ride. Is that ocean metaphor too on the nose? Oh well.
I'll often come into a songwriting session with a melody that has place-holder lyrics, mostly nonsense, that my co-writers will help me shape into the actual lyrics. This melody included the words "Ocean Baby," and I said, "Obviously we'll just replace that." Instead of replacing those words though, my co-writers John Cirillo and Taylor Burke thought we should build the song around those words and see where it would take us.
This is only the sixth song I've been the sole producer on, and the theme of the song led me to explore new sonic textures and to put a tropical twist on our Americana-pop sound. I dug deep into new electric guitar sounds and even doubled them with synths to produce extra ear candy. Alex Schreiner and Alaina Stacey are tremendous background vocalists, and they really help to amplify my vocals. The result, I hope, is a track that listeners will want to listen to over and over again to inject a little bit of ocean into their lives.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
AC/DC Classic Debuts On Billboard Chart 44 Years After Release- Eric Clapton Shares First Song From New Album- more
Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025- Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour- Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies- more
Dustin Lynch And Jelly Roll Drive 'Chevrolet' To No. 1- Tyler Halverson Plots Beatin' Around The Bar Tour Residency- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Motley Crue Reveal Nashville Outlaws Expanded
Bob Dylan's Massive The 1974 Live Recordings Collection Now Available
Chase Atlantic Announce New Album With 'Doubt It'
David Gilmour Helps Body Count Cover Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb'
AC/DC Classic Debuts On Billboard Chart 44 Years After Release
Eric Clapton Shares First Song From New Album
Asking Alexandria Announces New EP With 'Let Go' Remix Video
Singled Out: Sam Gyllenhaal Band's Ocean Baby