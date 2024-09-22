Cream's Music Being Celebrated By Sons of Cream On U.S. Tour

Sons of Cream have announced that they will be hitting the road for a tour of the United States next spring. The band, featuring Ginger Baker's son Kofi and Jack Bruce's son Malcolm, celebrate the legacy of their fathers' supergroup Cream.

Ginger Baker shared the following details: Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce both have deep roots going back to the birth of the 60s British Blues R&B rock explosion. As Sons of Cream, they honor the incredible legacy of their fathers Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce in an exciting show featuring the music of Cream and beyond. They are proud to welcome very special guest Rob Johnson on guitar. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind show!"

The tour is set to kick off on February 12th in Annapolis, MA at the Rams Head On Stage and they have announced dates that will run through March 19th in Seattle, WA at the Triple Door.

Prior to the special group's 2018 tour, Malcolm shared these comments, "I'm very excited to announce, on what would have been my Dad's 75th Birthday, our first North American tour for this project. It's a great honour and pleasure to take this out on the road and have the opportunity to show the depth of what this music is and what it can do.

"While I am continuing all my other work, we are planning to take this around the world over the next 18 months or so. We hope to see you at a show, it's going to be a special one"

12 Feb - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

13 Feb - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - York, PA

15 Feb - Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ

16 Feb - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - Patchogue, NY

18 Feb - Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester - Rochester, NY

21 Feb - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

22 Feb - Wildey Theatre - Edwardsville, IL

25 Feb - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

28 Feb - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

02 Mar - Broward Center for the Performing Arts - Ft Lauderdale, FL

06 Mar - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX

08 Mar - Texan Theater | Greenville - Greenville, TX

11 Mar - Musical Instrument Museum - Phoenix, AZ

13 Mar - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

15 Mar - The Canyon - Agoura Hills - Agoura Hills, CA

16 Mar - Sweetwater Music Hall - Mill Valley, CA

18 Mar - McMenamins Mission Theater - Portland, OR

19 Mar - Triple Door - Seattle, WA

