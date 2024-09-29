Singled Out: Cigar Club's Rain

Toronto alt-rockers Cigar Club just released their new single "Rain", and to celebrate we asked Trevor Coughlin to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I don't remember when I first played the riffs in the song, but there was a point where basically every time I'd pick up my guitar at home I'd play one of those parts. Things went like that for months cause I liked the main riff so much, nothing I sang over it felt good enough.
Then one morning driving down the highway I randomly got hit with the first verse of the song. By our next band practice I was just missing a second verse, so Jeff came up with some lyrics for that and the song was done.
Playing the song still feels surreal because it spent so long as these separate riffs I couldn't figure out what to do with and could've just faded away.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
