Volbeat Offshoot Asinhell Unleash 'Impii Hora' Video

Asinhell, the band featuring Volbeat's Michael Poulsen, Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease, Ex-Morgoth), + Morten Toft Hansen (Raunchy), have shared a music video for the title track to their 2023 album "Impii Hora'.
Atom Splitter sent over these details: For more than 20 years, vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen has been spearheading Danish rock and roll machine Volbeat, releasing eight full-lengths, selling millions of albums, and filling stadiums worldwide. Before fronting Volbeat, however, Poulsen formed death metal band Dominus, which recorded four fast, brutal albums in the mid '90s.
When Poulsen was putting together songs for Volbeat's 2021 album, Servant of the Mind, he wrote a bunch of death metal riffs and saved them on his phone. Then, when he was done with the Volbeat record, he reopened the rusty gates to Armageddon and started putting together songs for his new death metal band Asinhell, whose debut album Impii Hora (Latin for "Ungodly Hour"), is a tribute to Poulsen's favorite old-school groups.
Impii Hora was originally released September 29, 2023 via Metal Blade. Today, the band has shared the video for the title track. The video comes on the one-year anniversary of the album release. The footage was shot in Berlin during the band's recent European tour.
"It means 'Ungodly Hour' in Latin and the song is about all these evil, vile, and terrible acts that get committed in this Ungodly Hour," shares Poulsen about the title. "It's definitely an anti-religion song. Basically, we are not churchgoers, but on the other hand, I totally respect people who believe in something. But religion, to me, is the oppression that comes with being a part of the church. That's the oppressive thing, not the belief in some high, holy spirit. To me, the anti-religion stuff is more about what people have done to believers - trying to manipulate people to follow them, which is an autocratic kind of thing."
