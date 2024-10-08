Stream Previously Unreleased Daniel Johnston Song 'All Good Children Got To Die'

A previously unreleased Daniel Johnston song "All Good Children Got To Die" has been released to preview the forthcoming expanded collector's edition of "Artistic Vice" which will arrive on October 18th. Lucky Bird Media sent over the following details:

American singer, songwriter, musician, and artist Daniel Johnston is one of the most significant figures of the lo-fi and alternative music scenes whose talent has been championed by an extensive list of musicians from Kurt Cobain, Sonic Youth, and Built To Spill to Mac Miller, Lana Del Rey, and Cage the Elephant. After his 2019 passing, Johnston's work still resonates in the highest reaches of pop culture with his music and artwork recently featured in two of the biggest Hollywood films of 2024: Joker: Folie à Deux and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Johnston's song "True Love Will Find You In The End" is performed by Joaquin Phoenix for the Joker film, and several pieces of his artwork adorn the bedroom walls of one of the characters in Beetlejuice. These subtle reminders of Johnston's impact on the artistic community arrive in time for the upcoming collector's edition reissue of his 1991 album, Artistic Vice.

The 33-year 2-LP collector's edition of Artistic Vice includes heartfelt words from his EYE Band bandmates, a specially designed lyric booklet with rare photos, colored peach and light blue vinyl, and an entire second record with Artistic Vice outtakes, rehearsals, and previously unreleased songs that were meant for the original album in 1991. Johnston's friend and producer Kramer remastered the record to give it extra sonic love and rock n' roll power, just the way he would have wanted it. Today, SPIN Magazine is premiering one of Johnston's previously unreleased tracks, "All Good Children Got To Die," alongside a visual produced by Fly Eye Media.

Artistic Vice was the first album on which Daniel Johnston fronted a band. It's a testament to Johnston's innate musicality that the songs so perfectly lend themselves to the casual accompaniment heard throughout the set. They can shift easily from quiet country balladry to punkish rave-ups. As always, his songs are direct, honest, hook-laden, and imminently coverable.

LP1 Tracklist:

1. My Life Is Starting Over

2. Honey I Sure Miss You

3. I Feel So High

4. A Ghostly Story

5. Tell Me Now

6. Easy Listening

7. I Know Casper

8. The Startling Facts

9. Hoping

10. It's Got to Be Good

11. Happy Soul

12. The Dream Is Over

13. Love of My Life

14. I Killed the Monster

15. Laurie

16. Fate Will Get Done

LP2 Tracklist:

1. All Good Children Got To Die

2. Christian Martyrs

3. Easy Listening

4. I Know Casper

5. Penny Penny

6. You Said You Didn't Really Love Me

7. Piano interlude

8. Happy Soul

9. Got To Be Good

10. It's Over

11. Love of My Life

12. Something Fantastic Rolling Over My Soul

13. Boogie

14. I'll Be Going Home Someday

15. Dead Dogs Eyeball (Variation)

16. Ego Trip

